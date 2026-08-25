Northwest Bank Plans New Corporate Headquarters in Dublin to Support Central Ohio Growth

75,000-square-foot, purpose-built headquarters to be part of Dublin's Bridge North Development.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bank, a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking solutions, announced today plans for its new corporate headquarters in Dublin, OH, located in Bridge North, a new mixed-use development by the Daimler Group in Dublin's Bridge Street District. The mixed-use development will include office, hospitality, retail and public gathering spaces, creating a campus-style environment designed to support collaboration among employees, customers and community partners.

Rendering of the future Northwest Bank headquarters in Dublin, Ohio

The company anticipates moving its current headquarters in Easton to a new 75,000-square-foot building in the first half of 2029. The purpose-built space is designed to allow Northwest Bank's headquarters workforce to more than double to 300 by 2034, and its initial lease term is expected to be 15 years. The headquarters is expected to include a dedicated financial center on the ground floor, including wealth management advisory services.

"We are excited to become part of the Dublin community. This investment represents an important step in Northwest Bank's continued growth and transformation," said Louis J. Torchio, president and chief executive officer of Northwest Bank. "Dublin's collaborative approach to supporting businesses makes it an ideal location for Northwest Bank's future headquarters. This move supports our long-term growth strategy, strengthens our ability to attract top talent, and positions us for continued success."

Under an Economic Development Agreement (EDA) with Northwest Bank, the City of Dublin will provide a performance-based incentive equal to 15% of net new employee payroll withholdings generated between 2030 and 2034, capped at $460,000 over the five-year term. The City will also provide a $50,000 location grant upon execution of the company's 15-year lease agreement and issuance of an occupancy permit. Dublin City Council approved the EDA following a second reading during its Aug. 24, 2026, meeting.

"Welcoming Northwest Bank to Dublin is an exciting milestone for our community and for the continued evolution of the Bridge Street District," said Dublin's City Manager Megan O'Callaghan. "This investment reflects the kind of growth we've worked to foster by partnering with developers, investing in infrastructure and creating places where businesses and people can thrive."

"We know that companies have many options when looking for commercial real estate to meet their growth needs, and we are delighted that Northwest Bank chose to partner with The Daimler Group and the City of Dublin in making Bridge North home for its new corporate headquarters," commented Paul Ghidotti, president of the Daimler Group. "We look forward to a long and productive partnership with the Northwest team."

In addition to the Daimler Group, Northwest Bank is partnering with local architectural firm Moody Nolan for the space design, and JLL, Inc. for commercial real estate brokerage and project management services.

Founded in 1896 in Bradford, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bank has spent more than 130 years helping customers, businesses and communities achieve what's next. In 2021, the company relocated its corporate headquarters to Columbus to support its long-term growth strategy and access one of the Midwest's strongest financial talent markets. Since then, Northwest has continued to expand its presence in Central Ohio, making the region a key driver of the company's future growth.

Northwest recently opened its first financial center in New Albany, establishing its consumer banking presence in the Central Ohio region, and plans to add four more locations in and around Columbus by the second quarter of 2027.

About Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete range of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. Northwest operates 152 full-service financial centers and 11 drive-up locations across Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana, and provides customers with fee-free access to more than 55,000 ATMs. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NWBI).

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") including, without limitation, statements relating to the future business plans of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 under the section entitled "Item 1A - Risk Factors," and from time to time in other filings made by the Company with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only at the date of the release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly release any updates or revisions to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

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SOURCE Northwest Bank