Northwest Kidney Centers to Hold Day of Remembrance and Reflection on March 1 to Mark Anniversary of COVID-19 Response

SEATTLE, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Kidney Centers today will hold a virtual event to mark its one-year anniversary of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Day of Remembrance and Reflection will begin at noon at www.nwkidney.org/remembrance and will last approximately 30 minutes.

Northwest Kidney Centers has been at the forefront of managing COVID-19 in outpatient dialysis centers. The first two people who were reported to have died from COVID-19 were patients of Northwest Kidney Centers. Since the beginning, Northwest Kidney Centers partnered with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local public health experts to establish national practices for treating dialysis patients, who are particularly vulnerable. March 1 marks the one-year anniversary on this journey and is an important event to honor all those impacted by this pandemic.

"We grieve the loss of our patients due to COVID-19 and acknowledge the pain, fear and suffering of all of our patients impacted as well as the impact of this year on our dedicated staff," said Rebecca Fox, President and CEO of Northwest Kidney Centers.

For nearly 60 years Northwest Kidney Centers has persevered and triumphed over many challenges to continue to provide care to some of the most vulnerable in our community. This past year marks another milestone and important chapter that will be remembered for generations to come. The event memorializes our journey and partnership with our community.

Day of Remembrance and Reflection

March 1, 2021

Event Details:

A moment of silence to remember those who died from or contracted COVID-19

Thoughts and reflections from Northwest Kidney Centers staff and community partners

A tree planting ceremony at Northwest Kidney Centers' headquarters in Burien, Wash.

Paul Blakes, former kidney patient and transplant recipient, will emcee.

Community guest speakers:

Gregory Davis , Executive Director, Rainier Beach Action Coalition

, Executive Director, Rainier Beach Action Coalition Reverend Mary Diggs-Hobson , Co-founder/Executive Director, AARTH Ministry

Northwest Kidney Centers representatives:

Rebecca Fox , President and CEO

, President and CEO Liz McNamara , Vice President of Patient Care Services/Chief Nursing Officer

, Vice President of Patient Care Services/Chief Nursing Officer Suzanne Watnick , MD, Chief Medical Officer

, MD, Chief Medical Officer Carrie McCabe , Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer

, Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer Bob Peck , Vice President of Human Resources

, Vice President of Human Resources Jane Pryor , Vice President of Development and Communications

In addition to the online ceremony, reflection boards have been installed at each of Northwest Kidney Centers' 20 dialysis clinics in the Puget Sound region to record the thoughts of staff and patients. A permanent space for reflection has been installed at Northwest Kidney Centers Burien campus, with three golden Cyprus trees representing strength, resiliency and dependability, a sitting bench and a commemorative plaque that reads:

Dedicated on March 1, 2021 to all those affected by COVID-19

In this place of Reflection,

We remember and honor those we loved and lost,

We are grateful for those that recovered,

We are inspired by the courage and tireless compassion shown by all those who cared for them,

and we hold steadfast to our mission to promote quality of life, optimal health and independence for all those we serve.

A commemorative wreath and lanterns will be sent to every dialysis clinic to represent each patient who died from COVID-19. Tulips will also be sent to each clinic to represent each patient and staff member who survived COVID-19.

Northwest Kidney Centers: Northwest Kidney Centers is a regional, not-for-profit, community-based provider of kidney dialysis, public health education and research into the causes and treatments of chronic kidney disease. Founded in Seattle in 1962, it was the world's first dialysis organization. It remains the provider of choice because of its high-quality services, community connections and generous donor support. www.nwkidney.org

CONTACT:

Cynthia Flash

425-603-9520

[email protected]

SOURCE Northwest Kidney Centers