Northwest Medical Arts Hosts "The Confidence Experience" -- A High-Energy Beauty & Wellness Event on April 25

Award-winning medical spa in Tacoma, WA, invites the community in with exclusive offers, education, and giveaways

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Medical Arts (NWMA), the Puget Sound's award-winning medical spa, will host "The Confidence Experience" on Friday, April 25 from 2–5 PM at their location in Tacoma, WA. This signature anniversary event celebrates 3 years of impact uplifting the South Sound.

Community members are encouraged to celebrate confidence with an afternoon of beauty insights, curated experiences, music, magic and connection. Guests are encouraged to wear pink or florals to celebrate the confident colors of spring.

Northwest Medical Arts Team (back row: Andrea Villanueva, Jeni Bartell, Shanti Benoit, Heather Grods, Shelly Kurtz, front row: Leslie Bratsanos, Sarah Nix, and Mia Nichols)

"This event is about creating access—giving people the chance to learn, explore, and feel empowered in their own skin," said Shanti Benoit, ARNP, co-owner of Northwest Medical Arts. "Confidence is personal, and we're here to support that journey."

Highlights Include:

The year's best pricing on top aesthetics treatments and medical-grade skincare

Live music and magical transformations

Over $10,000 in raffles & giveaways

Interactive Confidence Stations Wellness & Weight Loss Learn about our Fit & Fab program Total Skin Rejuvenation Explore lasers & energy-based treatments Transdermal Delivery Discover advanced skincare solutions Injectables Botox, dermal fillers, PRP & more



Event Details:

When: Saturday, April 25 at 2:00 PM-5:00pm (special gift for the first 50 guests!) Where: Northwest Medical Arts, 5350 Orchard St. W., University Place, WA Limited Time Offer: $500 Swag Bag Gift With Purchase Offer for the first 20 packages sold

"We have built a loyal following through our consultative approach and commitment to meaningful impact as a woman-, veteran-, and minority-owned business," Heather Grods, ARNP, co-owner of Northwest Medical Arts. "This event is a celebration of the wonderful people in our community and the confidence they carry into their everyday lives."

NWMA is currently seeking nominations for "Community Confidence Champions" who inspire confidence in our community. Register for the event and nominate a confidence champion at www.nwmedicalarts.com/confidence .

About Northwest Medical Arts

Northwest Medical Arts is a premier medical spa in the South Sound, offering advanced aesthetic treatments with a focus on confidence, education, and results. The practice is a leader in community impact and a 4-time winner of The Seattle Times' Best of the PNW.

Media Contact:

Shelly Kurtz

206-999-9030

[email protected]

SOURCE Northwest Medical Arts