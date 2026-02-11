Northwest Medical Arts Leads Kindness Initiative among Small Businesses

University Place Mayor Stan Flemming Recognizes Random Acts of Kindness Week, February 14-21, 2026

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Medical Arts (NWMA), the award-winning medical spa announces Random Acts of Kindness Week, February 14-21, 2026. During this annual celebration of kindness, Northwest Medical Arts honors random acts of kindness big and small, taking place throughout our community. The public is invited to submit random acts of kindness witnessed, received or given, for a chance to win $500 in spa services, courtesy of NWMA. Visit nwmedicalarts.com/kindness to submit.

City of University Place, WA Council Member Melanie Grassi and Mayor Stan Flemming present certificate of recognition to Shanti Benoit, co-owner of NWMA. They are joined by Becki Metcalf and Alecia Cunningham from the City of University Place, Ciara and Maria of Hotworx, Amy Flippo of Harbornest and Shelly Kurtz and Andrea Villanueva from the NWMA Team

NWMA is a woman-owned, veteran-owned, and minority-owned business proudly serving the entire Pacific Northwest from University Place, WA. "University Place has long been known for its physical beauty, vibrant business community and strength of its educational institutions," said Stan Flemming, Mayor. "It is only natural that University Place is building a reputation for being the kindness capital of the state."

Shanti Benoit, ARNP, co-owner of NWMA, had a life-changing experience with a random act of kindness in 2019, which sparked the focus on kindness at the award-winning medical spa co-owned with Heather Grods, ARNP. Benoit shares, "At Northwest Medical Arts, we know firsthand the power that kindness has in creating a ripple effect from our office to the world."

Grods adds, "We love getting to use our platform to share the good that is happening all around us. Thanks to our fellow Pierce County small businesses Artful Beauty, Harbornest and Hotworx, we are all partners in kindness, helping this region lead the way in collaboration and civic engagement."

NWMA is planning an Open House on April 25th from 2pm-5pm. Local business owners and residents are invited to attend.

About Northwest Medical Arts:

Northwest Medical Arts is an award-winning medical aesthetics clinic in University Place, WA. Founded by nurse practitioners Shanti Benoit and Heather Grods, NWMA is committed to enhancing individual beauty while making a positive impact on the community. As a woman-owned, minority-owned and veteran-owned business. Northwest Medical Arts is a 4-time winner of the Seattle Times' Best of the PNW, winner of the Tacoma News Tribune's Best of Pierce County, and 253 Lifestyles Magazine's 40 under 40.

