Northwest Ohio leaders applaud Whirlpool Corporation's commitment to U.S. manufacturing

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In an opinion piece published in the The Plain Dealer (Cleveland, Ohio) newspaper, the mayors of Clyde and Marion, Ohio, celebrated Whirlpool Corporation's enduring commitment to American manufacturing. Whirlpool Corporation – the only major U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances – employs approximately 4,500 workers across the two sites, which combined comprise the company's U.S. laundry manufacturing operations.

Assembly line at Whirlpool Corporation's Marion, Ohio, operations

The Clyde facility, in operation since 1952, is the largest washing machine plant in the world. The Marion operations recently celebrated its 70th anniversary, marking seven decades of manufacturing excellence and community impact.

"We've focused on creating a smart, sustainable economic environment that good employers want to be a part of, so they can hire our neighbors, invest in our communities and give our kids a reason to stay," wrote Clyde Mayor Doug McCauley and Marion Mayer Bill Collins. "Companies like Whirlpool have noticed that commitment and met it with their own."

On October 15, 2025, Whirlpool Corp. announced a $300 million investment in these two Ohio factories, which is expected to create up to 600 new jobs.

"When a company puts down roots and keeps faith with its people, those roots deepen. Loyalty, earned over decades, pays dividends in skill, reliability and pride," the mayors wrote. "In an age when so much feels uncertain, we still believe that when America builds at home, we create hope and opportunity. If you want to know where manufacturing is headed, look to Clyde, Marion and the places across Ohio where it never left."

Click here to read the full op-ed in The Plain Dealer.

