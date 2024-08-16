Northwest Permanente President and CEO Leong Koh, MD, honored among Modern Healthcare's "Top Diversity Leaders" for 2024

Dr. Koh, co-lead of Kaiser Permanente's national health equity workgroup, recognized for championing a new center to improve the health of Black members, screening for social determinants of health, and supporting anti-bias training for health care team members

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Permanente Federation today announced that Leong Koh, MD, president and CEO of Northwest Permanente, was named among Modern Healthcare's "Top Diversity Leaders in Healthcare" for 2024. The Modern Healthcare recognition program honors individuals and organizations working to further equity and inclusion at their organizations and across the industry.

Modern Healthcare recognized Dr. Koh for his role in championing the Kaiser Permanente Center for Black Health and Wellness, due to open next spring in Portland, Oregon. He was also honored for collaborating with Kaiser Foundation Hospitals to implement screening practices, facilitate rigorous data analyses to help identify areas of service inequity, and decrease the amount of time patients need to spend in the hospital. In addition, Modern Healthcare recognized Dr. Koh for supporting a program that requires senior physician leaders and all administrative staff to undergo anti-racism and anti-bias training.

"This recognition highlights the long-standing commitment of our physician leaders, clinicians, nurses and staff to provide equitable care and improve the health of our communities by addressing racial inequity and closing care gaps," said Dr. Koh, who serves as executive sponsor and co-lead of Kaiser Permanente's national health equity group. "It also underscores our willingness to train ourselves to understand our biases and learn how best to care for our patients in a culturally responsive way."

