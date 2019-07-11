Northwestern Mutual - NYC Midtown Celebrated for Outstanding Contributions to the Fight Against Childhood Cancer

MILWAUKEE, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From organizing lemonade stands to raising funds for research, Northwestern Mutual financial advisors and employees are leading efforts to achieve a future without childhood cancer. To acknowledge the philanthropic commitment of its network, the company is honoring four of its offices for their dedication through the sixth annual Childhood Cancer Impact Awards, including Northwestern Mutual – NYC Midtown.

As part of its award, Northwestern Mutual – NYC Midtown, led by managing partner Matt Russo, received a $50,000 grant that has been designated to Circle of Care. Russo and his team have been involved in the fight against childhood cancer for many years, beginning when a close friend and coworker lost his son to cancer. From that time on, the team has supported childhood cancer through the sponsorship of local events. Fundraising activities have included sponsoring a Circle of Care 5K, conducting live auctions, organizing lemonade stands and more to support Circle of Care and Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, Northwestern Mutual's national philanthropic childhood cancer research partner.

"A childhood cancer diagnosis affects the entire family – physically, emotionally and financially," said Russo. "Circle of Care is an incredible resource for these families in all aspects of the journey, and it's constantly inspiring for our team to be involved in the truly life-changing support it provides."

Circle of Care was founded in 2003 by families whose children battled cancer. The organization provides practical, emotional and financial assistance to Connecticut families through programs and services that meet the unique and challenging needs of pediatric cancer treatment. The grant provided by Northwestern Mutual – NYC Midtown ensures that a network of volunteers is available at the grassroots level to provide support, and that direct financial assistance can be offered to families who are struggling to make ends meet while caring for their children.

A total of $250,000 has been donated through the 2019 Childhood Cancer Impact Awards. Three of the winning offices each received a $50,000 grant for their efforts, and the fourth office, designated Most Exceptional, received a total grant amount of $100,000. Each office selected one or more childhood cancer-focused nonprofit organizations to receive the grant funds on its behalf.

Since the inception of the Childhood Cancer Impact Awards program, nearly $1.7 million in grants has been donated. Northwestern Mutual – Phoenix was announced as a 2019 winner in June, and the remaining winners will be announced throughout the year.

About Northwestern Mutual Foundation

The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation has given more than $353 million since its inception in 1992 and is designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company's employees and financial representatives live and work. We accomplish this by combining financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership and convening community partners to deliver the best outcomes. Our efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making our hometown of Milwaukee a great destination. Visit Northwestern Mutual Foundation to learn more.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a distinctive, personalized planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial advisors with a digital experience to help its clients navigate their financial lives every day. With $272.2 billion in assets, $28.5 billion in revenues, and $1.8 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.5 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages $128 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 111 on the 2019 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2019.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

SOURCE Northwestern Mutual

Related Links

http://www.northwesternmutual.com

