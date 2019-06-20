Northwestern Mutual - Phoenix Recognized for Extraordinary Commitment to Company's Childhood Cancer Program

MILWAUKEE, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual's Childhood Cancer Program, launched in 2012, connects its employees and financial advisors nationwide with opportunities to support the fight against childhood cancer through research funding, providing family and patient support, and aiding survivors that struggle with the late-term effects of treatment. This year, the Northwestern Mutual – Phoenix office has been honored with a $50,000 grant for its dedication and contributions to the cause through the company's sixth annual Childhood Cancer Impact Awards.

The grant was accepted by Joe Morris, managing director of Northwestern Mutual – Gilbert, and will be designated to the Children's Cancer Network. Morris, a board member for the Children's Cancer Network, and his office first became involved in the company's Childhood Cancer Program by hosting lemonade stands to fundraise for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, Northwestern Mutual's national philanthropic childhood cancer research partner. The office has since expanded its work to support Beads of Courage, multiple local children's hospitals and the Children's Cancer Network.

With the Children's Cancer Network, the office has sponsored its Run to Fight Children's Cancer; purchased back-to-school supplies for families impacted by childhood cancer; volunteered during organizational events including the Masquerade Luncheon and Fashion Show; and assembled goodie bags for the organization's HOPE program, a school reentry program for survivors and their siblings. In addition, the office hosted its own Backyard Bash event for families and children the organization serves, which included a fundraising component.

"Childhood cancer has forever changed the lives of so many children and families – and yet, it remains one of the most underfunded areas of cancer research," said Morris. "In partnership with organizations like the Children's Cancer Network, our team is invested in continuing the search for a cure and finding ways to help those impacted now live their lives to the fullest."

Children's Cancer Network is dedicated to providing assistance to Arizona families battling childhood cancer. It strives to support children and families throughout their cancer journey with programs designed to provide financial assistance, promote education, encourage healthy lifestyles, build self-esteem and create awareness of the issues they face. The grant funds will be used to provide scholarships to cancer survivors or members of their families, support the organization's HOPE program and more.

A total of $250,000 has been donated through Northwestern Mutual's 2019 Childhood Cancer Impact Awards, which recognizes four regional winners. Three of the winning offices each received a $50,000 grant for their efforts, and the fourth office, designated Most Exceptional, received a total grant amount of $100,000. Each office selected one or more childhood cancer-focused nonprofit organizations to receive the grant funds on its behalf.

Since the inception of the Childhood Cancer Impact Awards program, nearly $1.7 million in grants has been donated. The remaining 2019 winners will be announced throughout the year, including the Most Exceptional, which will be announced at the company's annual meeting in July.

