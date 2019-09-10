MILWAUKEE, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Through its Childhood Cancer Program, the Northwestern Mutual Foundation has made it part of its mission to provide patient, parent and sibling services to help families and children affected by childhood cancer live their lives to the fullest. Through the company's sixth annual Childhood Cancer Impact Awards, Northwestern Mutual – Sioux Falls has been designated the Most Exceptional winner for its outstanding support of the cause.

Northwestern Mutual – Sioux Falls Honored as Company’s 2019 Most Exceptional Childhood Cancer Impact Award Winner. Office receives $100,000 grant for childhood cancer-related organizations.

"Every year, we're inspired by the continued effort and commitment our advisors across the country dedicate to the fight against childhood cancer," said Eric Christophersen, president, Northwestern Mutual Foundation. "Our advisors and their teams at Northwestern Mutual – Sioux Falls are changing the lives of countless children and families, and we're proud to recognize their continued dedication."

A total of $250,000 has been donated through this year's awards program, with three of the winning offices each receiving a $50,000 grant for their efforts. As this year's Most Exceptional winner, Northwestern Mutual – Sioux Falls received an additional $50,000 grant for a total of $100,000. The funds have been designated to several childhood cancer organizations the office supports, including Camp Quality, Ronald McDonald House Charities – South Dakota, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation and the Sanford Health Foundation.

The office, led by managing partner Christopher Schenkel, is a long-time supporter of childhood cancer-related efforts. Since 2016, it has given more than 13,700 volunteer hours and raised more than $115,000 toward the cause. In addition to sponsoring three local families battling pediatric cancer, the team has continued to develop its partnership with Sanford Children's Hospital, the largest provider of pediatric care in the region, by supporting Sanford Children's Cure Kids Cancer, Camp Bring It On! and an upcoming sponsorship for Beads of Courage. Northwestern Mutual – Sioux Falls was also recently recognized as a leading fundraising office in the company's Race for Research, an annual corporate challenge to drive awareness and financial support for childhood cancer, for the third consecutive year.

"Our involvement in the Childhood Cancer Program has provided us the remarkable opportunity to interact with families impacted by this experience," said Schenkel. "We've heard their stories, seen their struggles and even lost one of the children we sponsored. This program is vital to us."

Since the inception of the Childhood Cancer Impact Awards program, nearly $1.7 million in grants has been donated.

About Northwestern Mutual Foundation

The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation has given more than $353 million since its inception in 1992 and is designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company's employees and financial representatives live and work. We accomplish this by combining financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership and convening community partners to deliver the best outcomes. Our efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making our hometown of Milwaukee a great destination. Visit Northwestern Mutual Foundation to learn more.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a distinctive, personalized planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial advisors with a digital experience to help its clients navigate their financial lives every day. With $272.2 billion in assets, $28.5 billion in revenues, and $1.8 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.5 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages $128 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 111 on the 2019 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2019.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

