Northwestern Mutual Advances Affordable Housing in Milwaukee's Amani Neighborhood by Pledging More Than $3 Million

More than 90 affordable homes will be built as a result of the funding, which supports a citywide collaborative effort to increase homeownership and revitalization in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual, a leading financial services company, is committing more than $3 million over the next three years to support the construction of more than 90 homes in the Amani neighborhood in the city of Milwaukee. This is an additional step towards reaching the company's goal of completing 500 affordable homes in Milwaukee by 2030, in collaboration with local non-profit partners.

Steve Radke, president of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation, joins community partners at a completed home developed through the company’s collaborative housing efforts (courtesy Northwestern Mutual).

"Northwestern Mutual has called Milwaukee home for 168 years, and ensuring our city thrives remains at the core of our mission," said Steve Radke, president, Northwestern Mutual Foundation. "Our increased support for Amani—where we're helping fund the construction of more than 90 affordable homes—builds on longstanding partnerships in this neighborhood. By also investing in Metcalfe Park and Muskego Way, we're strengthening Milwaukee's neighborhoods and driving revitalization and expanded homeownership across the city."

Homeownership remains the primary source of wealth for families in the United States1, however, in the Amani neighborhood, over 64% of the current homes were built prior to 1940 and only 32% of residents are homeowners 2. As part of City of Milwaukee's 2026 "Year of Housing" initiative, Northwestern Mutual's most recent investment is meant to further financial access and economic advancement through an affordable housing Tax Increment District in partnership with the Dominican Center, Amani United, Community Development Alliance (CDA), the City of Milwaukee, Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity, local developer Emem Group, Milwaukee Community Crossroads, and Ezekiel Hope. Amani is the third Milwaukee neighborhood to benefit from this innovative, community-centered approach to funding affordable homes.

"Amani is my first home," said Michael Emem, president and CEO of Emem Group. "That personal connection drives my dedication to creating opportunities for families to plant roots and build a future here. I am grateful for partners like Northwestern Mutual who share in the commitment to expanding access to affordable homeownership across Milwaukee."

Northwestern Mutual's efforts to address the housing crisis began in 2020 and through the years resulted in more than $10 million in housing grants to partners across Milwaukee. These grants support the construction of new, affordable homes, critical repairs, resident counseling and food access.

To learn more about how Northwestern Mutual is strengthening and investing in communities, visit www.northwesternmutual.com/communities.

1 Federal Reserve Board

2 Amani Neighborhood Data Portrait April 2025

About Northwestern Mutual Foundation

The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation has given more than $500 million since its inception in 1992 and is designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company's employees and financial representatives live and work. We accomplish this by combining financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership and convening community partners to deliver the best outcomes. Our efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making our hometown of Milwaukee a great destination. Visit Northwestern Mutual Foundation to learn more.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a comprehensive planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With more than $780 billion of total assets1 managed across the company's institutional portfolio as well as retail investment client portfolios, more than $40 billion in revenues, and $2.5 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than five million people with life insurance, disability income insurance, long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 109 on the 2025 FORTUNE 500 and was recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2026.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.

1 Includes investments and separate account assets of Northwestern Mutual as well as retail investment assets held or managed for clients.

SOURCE Northwestern Mutual