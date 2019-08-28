Northwestern Mutual Announces New Leadership Appointments

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual today announced two new senior leadership appointments within its wealth management and broker/dealer organizations:

The following executives have been appointed to new roles:

Evamarie Schoenborn has been named president of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company (NMWMC). Schoenborn is now accountable for the overall business strategy for Northwestern Mutual's retail investment products and services, and regulatory strategy for NMWMC, including management of the NMWMC Board. Schoenborn assumes the new role from Christian Mitchell , executive vice president and chief customer officer, who will elevate his focus on Northwestern Mutual's client and planning experience.



Prior to joining Northwestern Mutual in December 2017 , Schoenborn was vice president, wealth management at the second largest independent broker dealer in the industry, where her experience spanned products, operations, and regulatory strategy for multiple product lines.





Brissette joined Northwestern Mutual in January 2018 , and currently serves as vice president of risk and investment client services. She previously held various leadership positions at USAA, most recently serving as assistant vice president, USAA protection experience.

"Evamarie and Lori have the leadership capabilities, passion, and industry expertise that will carry our long-term vision for Northwestern Mutual's investment products and services forward and continue our sustained growth," said Christian Mitchell, executive vice president and chief customer officer at Northwestern Mutual. "Through their leadership, we'll continue to build our reputation for offering truly differentiated investment and wealth management services at a critical time for individual investors and the industry itself."

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a distinctive, whole-picture planning approach, we empower our clients to make the most of every single day and plan for important moments in their future. We combine the expertise of our financial professionals with a personalized digital experience to help our clients navigate their financial lives every day. With $272.2 billion in assets, $28.5 billion in revenues, and $1.8 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.5 million people who rely on us for life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services.

The company manages nearly $150 billion of investments owned by our clients and held or managed through our wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 104 on the 2018 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2019.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Northwestern Mutual and its subsidiaries offer a comprehensive approach to financial security solutions including: life insurance, long-term care insurance, disability income insurance, annuities, life insurance with long-term care benefits, investment products, and advisory products and services. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

SOURCE Northwestern Mutual