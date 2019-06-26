Northwestern Mutual Appoints Fawaz Rasheed to Vice President - Chief Information Security Officer

MILWAUKEE, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual today announced the appointment of Fawaz Rasheed to vice president – chief information security officer (CISO), where he will lead the Enterprise Information Risk & Cybersecurity team and spearhead Northwestern Mutual's information security strategy to protect its brand and reputation.

"Risk management and protecting information is a critical component of our business and allows us to deepen trust with our clients, financial representatives and employees," said Ray Manista, executive vice president – chief legal and compliance officer. "Fawaz is a seasoned business leader with extensive experience in information security, risk management and privacy. He will be a great asset as we continue to protect our clients and advance our cybersecurity strategy."

Rasheed has more than 20 years of leadership experience at global companies in a range of industries, including financial services. He previously served as CISO at Trustmark Companies and prior, he was the Global CISO at Johnson Controls. Before that, he served as a leader of Verizon's Global Security Solutions business and, early in his career, as an engineer.

