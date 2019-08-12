Northwestern Mutual Appoints Neal Sample to Chief Information Officer

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual announced today the appointment of Neal Sample to chief information officer (CIO). Sample will head the technology organization at Northwestern Mutual and be responsible for leading the company's major technology systems and further developing its financial planning digital platforms.

Neal Sample, chief information officer, Northwestern Mutual

"With his extensive technology management experience and R&D background, Neal is an excellent fit for our chief information officer role," said John Schlifske, chairman, president and CEO, Northwestern Mutual. "Neal's leadership and skill set will have a significant impact as we continue our digital transformation and create a leading digital experience for our clients and advisors."

Sample comes to Northwestern Mutual most recently from Express Scripts, where he served as Chief Operating Officer and led all facets of operations, including information technology, pharmacies, call centers, and client services. Prior to that, he was President of Enterprise Growth at American Express, where he was responsible for all commercial and delivery aspects of a business unit and led large-scale legacy mainframe management and transformation. Earlier in his career, he led cutting-edge technology development and organizations at Yahoo! and eBay.

Sample holds his Ph.D. and M.S. from Stanford University in computer science and an M.S. and B.S. in computer science from the University of Wyoming.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a distinctive, whole-picture planning approach, we empower our clients to make the most of every single day and plan for important moments in their future. We combine the expertise of our financial professionals with a personalized digital experience to help our clients navigate their financial lives every day. With $272.2 billion in assets, $28.5 billion in revenues, and $1.8 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.5 million people who rely on us for life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages $128 billion of investments owned by our clients and held or managed through our wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 111 on the 2019 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2019.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Northwestern Mutual and its subsidiaries offer a comprehensive approach to financial security solutions including: life insurance, long-term care insurance, disability income insurance, annuities, life insurance with long-term care benefits, investment products, and advisory products and services. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

