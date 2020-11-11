Northwestern Mutual Appoints Timothy H. Murphy and Andrew N. Nunemaker to Board of Trustees

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual, a leading financial security company, announced today that Timothy H. Murphy and Andrew N. Nunemaker have been appointed to serve on the company's board. Murphy is currently General Counsel for Mastercard and Nunemaker is Vice President of Product Development for Benefits Solutions at Applied Systems.

Timothy Murphy Andrew Nunemaker

"Tim and Andy each bring valuable perspectives to our company's board," said Northwestern Mutual Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer John E. Schlifske. "Tim's legal and business management expertise and Andy's experience as a proven innovator will provide important insights as we continue to deliver an exceptional client experience to help people become more financially secure."

After starting his career with the New York law firm of Cleary, Gottleib, Steen & Hamilton, Murphy joined Mastercard in 2000 and was promoted to General Counsel in 2014. Nunemaker is the former CEO and co-founder of Dynamis Corporation, which was acquired by Applied Systems in October 2018.

Murphy and Nunemaker each sit on several nonprofit and educational boards. Murphy is board chair of the National Urban League, and sits on the board of directors for the U.S.-Russia Business Council and the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship; Nunemaker serves on the board of directors for Valparaiso University and is board chair for the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra.

In 2018, Murphy was named a Legend in Law by the Burton Foundation and is also a member of the International Monetary Fund's External Advisory Group on Surveillance and Council on Foreign Relations. Nunemaker was a finalist for the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2008 and 2009, named in the "40 under 40 Award" by the Milwaukee Business Journal in 2006, and received the "Bravo Award for Entrepreneurialism" from the Small Business Times in 2006.

Murphy received his J.D. degree, magna cum laude, from Harvard Law School and a B.A. degree in political science from Amherst College. Nunemaker received his B.S. in electrical engineering from Valparaiso University, his M.S. in electrical engineering from Georgia Tech, and his M.B.A. from Harvard. Their appointments took effect September 21, 2020.

