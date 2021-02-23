Northwestern Mutual Awards Nearly $300,000 in Grants for Exemplary Volunteerism

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the ongoing challenges of the past year, a recent study found that 85% of nonprofit organizations had an increase in volunteerism requests, more than double pre-pandemic levels. Northwestern Mutual's financial advisors have been no exception, as they continue to serve their communities where support is needed most. To spotlight these efforts, the company, through its Foundation, is awarding nearly $300,000 in grants to nonprofits nationwide as part of its 2021 Community Service Awards Program.

Sixteen financial advisors are recognized each year through this program for going above and beyond through volunteer service. As part of the award, each winner receives a grant to benefit a local nonprofit they support. Twelve of this year's winners have been recognized with a $15,000 grant. Three of these winners also received an additional $5,000 grant for supporting organizations with a connection to the company's Childhood Cancer Program. The four Most Exceptional winners each received a $25,000 grant for their organizations.

"No matter the odds, our advisors have remained committed to helping others," said Eric Christophersen, president, Northwestern Mutual Foundation. "Their spirit and dedication is an inspiration and we're proud to recognize the meaningful change they've accomplished."

Since 1995, the Northwestern Mutual Foundation has donated more than $6.3 million through its Community Service Awards program. This year's winners were recently announced at the company's virtual regional meeting.

2021 Northwestern Mutual Community Service Award Winners

Most Exceptional Winners ($25,000 grant) Name Organization Office Location Kevin Bode Knead Community Cafe New Kensington, PA Nate Fikse, CLU®, CLF®,

ChFC® LEAD OC Castle Rock, CO Daniel Jenkins, CLU®, AEP® Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater

Pittsburgh Pittsburgh, PA Sean Pickett, CLU® Near West Little League Chicago, IL Outstanding Winners ($20,000 grant)* Luke Madsen, CLU®, CFP® The Goodtimes Project Seattle, WA Keith O. Moeller, CPA, CFP®,

RICP®, MBA Crescent Cove Minnetonka, MN Mark Wise, CLU®, ChFC®,

CASL®, AEP®, RICP®, CFP® Peyton Manning Children's Hospital at

Ascension St. Vincent Indianapolis, IN Outstanding Winners ($15,000 grant) Thomas Albrecht P.C.U.P.S. Foundation Mt. Pleasant, MI Dana M. DiNigro CNY Quest New Hartford, NY Carrie Eisenmenger United Way of Champaign County Champaign, IL Matthew Krueger, CLU® NAMI Rock County Janesville, WI Bette Lubas Foodstock NJ Wall Township, NJ William Newman, CFP®,

CLU®, ChFC®, CASL® Girls Inc. of the Greater Capital

Region Albany, NY Thomas Patnode United Heroes League Mendota Heights, MN Edward "Ted" Shanahan,

RICP® Homestretch Reston, VA Robert Spencer, CFA®,

CFP®, RICP® Kate's Club Atlanta, GA

*Received additional $5,000 grant for connection to the company's Childhood Cancer Program.

About Northwestern Mutual Foundation

The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation has given more than $400 million since its inception in 1992 and is designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company's employees and financial representatives live and work. We accomplish this by combining financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership and convening community partners to deliver the best outcomes. Our efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making our hometown of Milwaukee a great destination. Visit Northwestern Mutual Foundation to learn more.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With $308.8 billion in total assets, $31.1 billion in revenues, and $2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.75 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $200 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 102 on the 2020 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2021.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

