Northwestern Mutual Bolsters Milwaukee Cultural Attractions with $1.4 Million in Grants

MILWAUKEE, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 90% of cultural institutions around the world closed their doors due to pandemic-related safety concerns last year; in Wisconsin, the arts and culture sectors were among those hit the hardest. Northwestern Mutual is seeking to ensure residents and visitors will have the opportunity to continue experiencing the city's many vibrant cultural attractions. The company, through its Foundation, today announced $1.4 million in grants to support prominent destinations in Milwaukee.

"Our city's cultural spaces provide families, children and tourists with one-of-a-kind opportunities that broaden our knowledge and connect us to different experiences," said Eric Christophersen, president, Northwestern Mutual Foundation. "Northwestern Mutual is proud to support these impactful organizations as they continue to recover from the effects of the pandemic and reopen their offerings to our community."

The funding will provide aid for pandemic recovery efforts, operational support and audience development initiatives. This contribution is part of Northwestern Mutual's ongoing commitment to enhance the quality of life for Milwaukee residents and visitors and to spotlight diverse cultural opportunities available in its hometown.

"Discovery World's unique, interactive exhibits and programming play a key role in inspiring the next generation of STEM innovators, right here in Milwaukee," said Bryan Wunar, president and CEO, Discovery World. "We're very thankful to have committed partners like Northwestern Mutual to help us bring these lasting learning experiences back for our community members."

2021 grant recipients include:

Betty Brinn Children's Museum Discovery World Marcus Center for the Performing Arts Milwaukee Public Museum Summerfest United Performing Arts Fund Zoological Society of Milwaukee

Locally, Northwestern Mutual is committed to supporting education pathways, revitalizing neighborhoods and spotlighting premier local destinations. Nationally, the company's philanthropic efforts are focused on accelerating childhood cancer research and supporting families that have been impacted by the disease.

About Northwestern Mutual Foundation

The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation has given more than $400 million since its inception in 1992 and is designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company's employees and financial representatives live and work. We accomplish this by combining financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership and convening community partners to deliver the best outcomes. Our efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making our hometown of Milwaukee a great destination. Visit Northwestern Mutual Foundation to learn more.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With $308.8 billion in total assets, $31.1 billion in revenues, and $2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.75 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $200 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 102 on the 2020 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2021.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

