Northwestern Mutual Commits to Milwaukee Education with More Than $2.1 Million Investment

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual is committed to providing the next generation of leaders with access to quality educational programs that support long-term success. The company, through its Foundation, today announced more than $2.1 million in grants for local nonprofits, organizations and resources focused on helping students achieve educational excellence.

"Our investment in Milwaukee's education system is focused on areas shown to have a significant impact on a student's overall success," said Eric Christophersen, president, Northwestern Mutual Foundation. "Supporting third-grade reading proficiency, mentorship and high school programming demonstrates our ongoing commitment to ensuring our city's children and youth reach their highest potential."

Spotlight: Youth Voice Project

This year's recipients include participants in the Northwestern Mutual Youth Voice Project in collaboration with Milwaukee Public School partners. The Youth Voice Project provides students with the opportunity to work together in teams and develop ideas to better their school. Teams then compete for a $10,000 grant to put their ideas into action. With support from coaches from Northwestern Mutual's African American Employee Resource Group and learning community of practice, students gain a sense of pride for their school and experience leadership opportunities.

This year, students from Auer Avenue School, Carver Academy and Gwen T. Jackson Early Childhood and Elementary School successfully competed in the program, each earning a $10,000 grant to improve their school. The grants will help fund Playworks for Auer Avenue School, a mindfulness room for Carver Academy and a new STEAM room for Gwen T. Jackson School. Watch a video on the project here.

Here is the complete list of this year's grant recipients:

Third Grade Reading Proficiency & Mentoring Arts @ Large Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee Board of Regents University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee Center for Urban Teaching City Forward Collective (Previously PAVE + Schools That Can Milwaukee) City Year Milwaukee COA Youth & Family Centers Columbia St. Mary's (Smart Smiles Program) Education Deans of Greater Milwaukee Families and Schools Together First Stage Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan Milwaukee College Prep Milwaukee Public Schools (Auer Avenue School, George Washington Carver Academy, Clarke Street School, Forest Home Avenue School, Gwen T. Jackson Early Childhood and Elementary School, and Ralph H. Metcalfe School) Milwaukee Succeeds Next Door Foundation Notre Dame Primary Penfield Children's Center Rocketship Southside Community Prep SHARP Literacy St. Marcus Lutheran School Teach For America Milwaukee The Literacy Lab United Community Center United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County (My Very Own Library) Unity in Motion Wisconsin Reading Corps YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee Youth Frontiers High School Programs All-In Milwaukee Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee Carmen High School of Science & Technology Central City Cyberschool College Possible Golda Meir High School Hmong American Peace Academy Kingdom Prep Lutheran High School Milwaukee Academy of Science Milwaukee Excellence Charter School Pathways High Pius XI High School St. Augustine Preparatory Academy St. Joan Antida High School

All grant recipients are required to show measurable impact and results of their programs.

Locally, Northwestern Mutual also collaborates with partners to revitalize neighborhoods and support prominent local destinations. Nationally, the company supports research to find a cure for childhood cancer.

About Northwestern Mutual Foundation

The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation has given more than $353 million since its inception in 1992 and is designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company's employees and financial representatives live and work. We accomplish this by combining financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership and convening community partners to deliver the best outcomes. Our efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making our hometown of Milwaukee a great destination. Visit Northwestern Mutual Foundation to learn more.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a distinctive, personalized planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial advisors with a digital experience to help its clients navigate their financial lives every day. With $272.2 billion in assets, $28.5 billion in revenues, and $1.8 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.5 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages $128 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 111 on the 2019 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2019.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

