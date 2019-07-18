Northwestern Mutual Commits to Neighborhood Revitalization with Nearly $1.7 Million in Grants

MILWAUKEE, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual, through its Foundation, is invested in building the capacity of Milwaukee neighborhoods and residents to create a stronger city. Today, the company announced nearly $1.7 million in grants to local nonprofits and organizations that drive community development through housing support, access to youth and family resources, food programs and more.

Since 2013, Northwestern Mutual has invested in Milwaukee's Amani, Metcalfe Park and Muskego Way neighborhoods, supporting nonprofits focused on fostering safe neighborhoods, healthy and thriving youth, strong families and quality education.

"Partnering with residents and neighborhood organizations is critical to understanding the challenges and opportunities in our city," said Eric Christophersen, President, Northwestern Mutual Foundation. "Together, we're laying the foundation for long-term, sustainable impact in Milwaukee."

Spotlight: Amani Housing Strategy

The Amani Housing Strategy was developed in partnership with residents, stakeholders and community partners to address the critical need for quality and affordable housing in the Amani neighborhood. The comprehensive plan will engage those already living in and serving the community to improve existing and new housing stock and expand the range of quality developments in the neighborhood. The strategy will concentrate resources to transform neighborhoods block by block.

A collaborative team representing LISC, Dominican Center, Amani United, Ezekiel CDC, and Northwestern Mutual will pilot this concept on a single block in Amani beginning this summer and continuing through 2020. The pilot will connect residents to existing housing programs, engage the community in the revitalization process, and provide residents with on-site training to learn transferable skills.

"The Amani Housing Strategy will not only improve the physical infrastructure of our neighborhood, but it will also deepen the sense of community and connection among neighbors, leading to improved safety, health and economic opportunity for Amani residents," said Dominican Center Executive Director Sr. Patricia Rogers.

Existing Northwestern Mutual partners like Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity will be among the many organizations contributing to the Amani Housing strategy. Earlier this year, the non-profit partnered with Northwestern Mutual for two Rock the Block volunteer events to engage neighborhood residents in beautification and improvement projects in both Amani and Metcalfe Park, including the pilot block.

The company recently unveiled a new piece of original artwork highlighting Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity, created by Evelyn Patricia Terry, in its public art exhibit, Giving Gallery: Turn Your Hope Into Action.

2019 Neighborhood Grant Recipients ACTS Community Development Corporation Artists Working in Education Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee COA Youth & Family Centers Data You Can Use Dominican Center for Women Ezekiel CDC Feeding America Habitat for Humanity Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center Journey House Junior Achievement of Wisconsin Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee Metcalfe Park Community Bridges Milwaukee Christian Center Milwaukee Community Business Collaborative Milwaukee Repertory Theater Operation DREAM Pathfinders Pepp Nation Rogers Memorial Hospital Foundation Safe & Sound Sixteenth Street Community Health Center Sojourner Foundation The Parenting Network Urban Economic Development Association of Milwaukee We Grow Greens Wisconsin Black Historical Society Wisconsin Voices

All grant recipients are required to show measurable impact and results of their programs.

Locally, the company also collaborates with partners to improve education and make Milwaukee a great place to live. Nationally, the company supports research to find a cure for childhood cancer.

About Northwestern Mutual Foundation

The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation has given more than $353 million since its inception in 1992 and is designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company's employees and financial representatives live and work. We accomplish this by combining financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership and convening community partners to deliver the best outcomes. Our efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making our hometown of Milwaukee a great destination. Visit Northwestern Mutual Foundation to learn more.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a distinctive, personalized planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial advisors with a digital experience to help its clients navigate their financial lives every day. With $272.2 billion in assets, $28.5 billion in revenues, and $1.8 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.5 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages $128 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 111 on the 2019 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2019.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

