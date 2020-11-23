Northwestern Mutual Contributes $225,000 to Local Nonprofits

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of its employees' commitment to giving back to their communities, the Northwestern Mutual annual Days of Sharing program gives employees an opportunity to nominate local nonprofit organizations and causes they are passionate about to receive funding. Northwestern Mutual, through its Foundation, is recognizing 25 Milwaukee and New York-area nonprofits with grants totaling $225,000.

"This year has brought significant challenges to our communities, and our employees have continued to step up as champions for the organizations that play a key role in making the deepest impact possible," said Eric Christophersen, president, Northwestern Mutual Foundation. "We've been proud to see our employees double down on their support through these times of uncertainty and continue their commitment to the causes most important to them."

Below are the 2020 Days of Sharing recipient organizations.

Badgerland Water Ski Show Team Camp One Step Civitas Law Group, Inc. Dorothy Day Hospitality House Education Foundation of Wauwatosa Friends of Hank Aaron State Trail GiGi's Playhouse – Todd Anderson Memorial Helping Hands Healing Hooves Inc Hudson Valley Humane Society Human Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County, Inc. March of Dimes Mario Lemieux Foundation Marquette University – Black Alumni Association Ralph H. Metcalfe Scholarship Award Milwaukee Urban Soccer Collaborative New York Legal Assistance Group Portal, Inc. Project Fierce Chicago SHARP Literacy, Inc. Shaymus Guinn Foundation Sojourner Family Peace Center South Milwaukee Human Concerns St. John Vianney School Team Phoenix The Gathering of Southeastern Wisconsin Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin

Employees were also encouraged to vote for pre-selected nonprofits, which were determined by the company's employee resource groups and other active employee volunteers. The five organizations with the most employee votes received grants totaling $125,000. This year, the winning organizations include Secure Futures, Grateful Girls, WI Humane Society, Alzheimer's Association of WI and Lift for the 22.

Since the launch of Days of Sharing in 2007, the Northwestern Mutual Foundation has provided more than 400 grants totaling more than $2 million in funding on behalf of its employees. Together, employees have dedicated more than 250,000 volunteer hours in their communities and continue to support the company's philanthropic causes, including its national Childhood Cancer Program, on an ongoing basis. Through its Foundation, the company has donated more than $386 million toward pediatric cancer research and to improve education, revitalize neighborhoods and support cultural destinations in Milwaukee.

About Northwestern Mutual Foundation

The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation has given more than $386 million since its inception in 1992 and is designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company's employees and financial representatives live and work. We accomplish this by combining financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership and convening community partners to deliver the best outcomes. Our efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making our hometown of Milwaukee a great destination. Visit Northwestern Mutual Foundation to learn more.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM)(life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries in Milwaukee, WI. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (investment advisory and trust services), a federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company.

