Northwestern Mutual Dedicated to Driving Hispanic Advancement Nationwide

MILWAUKEE, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual is committed to fostering diversity and inclusion throughout all aspects of its business. To support this, the company is hosting the National Hispanic Corporate Council (NHCC) 2018 Annual Member Summit, held in Milwaukee on May 16-17.

The NHCC brings together leading companies to build a collaborative community that shares resources, knowledge, best practices and innovative solutions to grow talent, customers and suppliers. The summit, Advancing Hispanic Talent & Driving Consumer Growth: Trends Impacting a $2 Trillion Market, will feature workplace and marketplace sessions centered on how companies that strongly champion diversity and inclusion initiatives better compete in the U.S. Hispanic talent and consumer markets.

"Our commitment to diversity and inclusion has been essential to build a strong core of Hispanic employees and leadership within our company, at headquarters as well as our offices throughout the U.S." said Chris Meece, director of Hispanic market strategy at Northwestern Mutual. "Hosting this year's annual summit provides us a great opportunity to bring community and corporate leaders together to share insights that will help us all positively impact this important market."

Ray Manista, Executive Vice President - Chief Legal Officer & Secretary for Northwestern Mutual will deliver welcome remarks. Several other Northwestern Mutual executives and financial advisors will share best practices during a variety of sessions throughout the event, including The Hispanic Marketing Opportunity: A Look at Northwestern Mutual Hispanic Market Strategy and Transforming Employee Resource Group into Business Resource Group: Aligning the Group with the Business' Goals.

Northwestern Mutual continues to demonstrate its commitment to empowering Hispanics through the support of organizations and national diversity program sponsorships, including National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP), Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE), and the annual Association of Latino Professionals For America (ALPFA) Convention. Equal Opportunity Magazine also named the company one of the Top 50 employers in the country for providing a positive working environment for minority groups.

The company also recently conducted a survey among Hispanic small business owners to better understand their top motivations and financial priorities. The survey results revealed that, while 85 percent of business owners feel confident in the management of their businesses' finances, 37 percent feel their confidence would improve if they established a long-term financial plan. As part of its commitment to the Hispanic community, the company seeks to provide these business owners with the financial knowledge and strategies they need to be successful as they pursue their goals today and tomorrow.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a distinctive, whole-picture planning approach, we empower our clients to make the most of every single day and plan for important moments in their future. We combine the expertise of our financial professionals with a personalized digital experience to help our clients navigate their financial lives every day. With $265.0 billion in assets, $28.1 billion in revenues, and more than $1.8 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.5 million people who rely on us for life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, brokerage and advisory services, trust services, and discretionary portfolio management solutions. The company manages more than $125 billion of client assets through its wealth management and investment services. Northwestern Mutual ranks 97 on the 2017 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2018.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Northwestern Mutual and its subsidiaries offer a comprehensive approach to financial security solutions including: life insurance, long-term care insurance, disability income insurance, annuities, life insurance with long-term care benefits, investment products, and advisory products and services. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

