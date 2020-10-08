Northwestern Mutual Dedicates More Than $3 Million to Strengthen Milwaukee Cultural Attractions

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual is dedicated to fostering engaging and educational opportunities for Milwaukee residents and visitors to connect with the community and each other. The company, through its Foundation, today announced a donation of more than $3 million to support several of Milwaukee's top cultural destinations as well as a capital redevelopment with Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

"The pandemic has significantly impacted so many of the key attractions that make our city a great place to live and visit," said Eric Christophersen, president, Northwestern Mutual Foundation. "We're committed to helping sustain and grow these destinations now and in the years to come, to ensure residents and visitors can continue to experience all Milwaukee has to offer."

Spotlight: Northwestern Mutual Community Park

This year, the company has launched a capital redevelopment partnership with Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. for the Northwestern Mutual Children's Theater & Playzone, which has been in place at Henry Maier Festival Park since 2006. The initial 2020 funding commitment of $2 million allows redevelopment of the space, which will become the Northwestern Mutual Community Park. It will offer an inclusive play area for all families, including those who may experience a variety of challenges. The park will feature a flexible stage area for community programming, an interactive exhibit area, family restrooms, nursing mothers stations, sensory rooms and playground equipment suited for children ages six months to 12 years. The park, which will have its grand opening in June 2021, aims to be one of the most accessible playgrounds in the entire state of Wisconsin.

"We are very enthusiastic about continuing our long-term partnership with Northwestern Mutual and to provide the Milwaukee community with accessible entertainment for children and families," said Don Smiley, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. "We are appreciative of all of our sponsors' support in making Henry Maier Festival Park a place that all members of the community can gather for entertainment and fun."

In addition to this redevelopment project, the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is supporting other top Milwaukee destinations throughout the city, providing cultural opportunities to residents and visitors with grants totaling more than $1 million.

2020 Destinations Partners Betty Brinn Children's Museum Discovery World Marcus Center for the Performing Arts Milwaukee Public Museum Summerfest United Performing Arts Fund Zoological Society of Milwaukee

Northwestern Mutual's national philanthropic efforts have focused on accelerating research and supporting families impacted by childhood cancer. Locally, it is dedicated to supporting education pathways, revitalizing neighborhoods and highlighting premier local destinations.

About Northwestern Mutual Foundation

The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation has given more than $386 million since its inception in 1992 and is designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company's employees and financial representatives live and work. We accomplish this by combining financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership and convening community partners to deliver the best outcomes. Our efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making our hometown of Milwaukee a great destination. Visit Northwestern Mutual Foundation to learn more.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With $290.3 billion in total assets, $29.9 billion in revenues, and $1.9 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.6 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $161 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 102 on the 2020 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2020.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM)(life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries in Milwaukee, WI. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (investment advisory and trust services), a federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company.

