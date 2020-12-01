Northwestern Mutual Dedicates More Than $400,000 to Childhood Cancer Survivors and Siblings Through Annual Scholarship Program

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The costly treatment associated with childhood cancer can lead to long-term financial challenges, including questions of how to afford higher education. Northwestern Mutual is committed to helping children and families affected by this disease achieve their college dreams. The company, through its Foundation, today announced the 2020 Childhood Cancer Survivor and Sibling Scholarship program recipients and opened its application process for the 2021 program.

"Families impacted by childhood cancer are facing even greater financial and emotional challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Eric Christophersen, president, Northwestern Mutual Foundation. "We believe these factors shouldn't stand in the way of college dreams. Now, more than ever, Northwestern Mutual is proud to support students who have overcome childhood cancer challenges as they pursue higher education."

The scholarship program was developed to alleviate the financial strain on families that often results from expensive cancer treatments by helping to fund school tuition and fees. Forty-three students, the largest cohort to date, have each been awarded a $5,000 renewable scholarship (for a total of $10,000) through this year's program. Each recipient has been affected by childhood cancer, either as a survivor or sibling.

The complete list of 2020 Childhood Cancer Survivor and Sibling Scholarship recipients is included below.

2020 Survivor Scholarship Recipients Name/State School Abigail Davis; Indiana Lipscomb University Abigail Pribisova; New Mexico University of New Mexico Adam Gregg; Washington University of Oregon Andrew Felsted; Utah Brigham Young University – Idaho Ava Mortier; California Barnard College Danica Nolton; Iowa Luther College Daniel Krekoska; Connecticut Providence College David Kotter; Utah Brigham Young University Elizabeth Kuhlmann; Wisconsin University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee Griffin Rost; California Utah Valley University Hailey Combs; Kentucky University of Kentucky Harry Heiberger; Massachusetts Massachusetts Institute of Technology Jocelyn Shipman; Nebraska University of Nebraska at Kearney Johnny Kirkpatrick; Kentucky University of Kentucky Kaitlin Gartrell; Oregon Pepperdine University Kate Pierson; Utah Brigham Young University – Idaho Kimberly Peacock; Montana University of Montana Maeve Smart; New York Northeastern University Michelle Dong; Ohio Cornell University Raquel Baskin; Pennsylvania Penn State University Rhea Jansen; Washington Gonzaga University Samantha Smith; Ohio Cleveland State University Sana Moezzi; California University of San Diego Thomas Horst; Idaho Grand Canyon University Wacim Benyoucef; Colorado University of Colorado Boulder 2020 Sibling Scholarship Recipients Annie Voss; Wisconsin St. Catherine University Audrey Sylvester; Illinois University of Minnesota – Twin Cities Conrad Gregg; Washington University of Oregon Ethan Salmeron; California Loyola Marymount University Hannah Bhar; Arizona Northland Pioneer College Hannah Shell; New York Harvard University Joshua Amato; Ohio Shawnee State University Kaelynn Chandler; Idaho Brigham Young University – Idaho Kristen Caldwell; Maine George Washington University Lauren Witt; Kentucky University of Kentucky Levi Hancock; Ohio Brigham Young University Madeline Kling; Colorado Colorado State University Maria Gregg; Washington Santa Clara University Nick Shininger; Wisconsin University of Wisconsin – Whitewater Preston Gunter; Wyoming Bridgerland Applied Technology College Sarah McKenna; Washington Pepperdine University Shaddi Abdala; Florida Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Trent Kingsbury; South Dakota University of South Dakota

Applications for the 2021 scholarship program are open now through Feb. 1, 2021. Selection results are expected by May 2021. To learn more and apply, visit:

To date, Northwestern Mutual has supported 113 scholars and contributed more than $900,000 through its Childhood Cancer Scholarship Program. The program is administered through Scholarship America, an organization dedicated to developing scholarship solutions for student success.

This year, Northwestern Mutual donated $300,000 to support the rapidly changing needs of families battling childhood cancer. Funding assisted families with essential grocery and travel expenses, in addition to bringing virtual childhood cancer camps to kids nationwide.

Since 2012, Northwestern Mutual's Childhood Cancer Program has focused on advancing childhood cancer research, providing family and patient support and serving as a resource to families managing the long-term effects of cancer treatment. With the support of Northwestern Mutual employees and financial advisors nationwide, the company has contributed more than $30 million and funded over 400,000 hours of research through the program.

About Northwestern Mutual Foundation

The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation has given more than $386 million since its inception in 1992 and is designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company's employees and financial representatives live and work. We accomplish this by combining financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership and convening community partners to deliver the best outcomes. Our efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making our hometown of Milwaukee a great destination. Visit Northwestern Mutual Foundation to learn more.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With $290.3 billion in total assets, $29.9 billion in revenues, and $1.9 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.6 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $161 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 102 on the 2020 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2020.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM)(life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries in Milwaukee, WI. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (investment advisory and trust services), a federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company.

