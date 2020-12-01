Northwestern Mutual Dedicates More Than $400,000 to Childhood Cancer Survivors and Siblings Through Annual Scholarship Program

Company awards scholarships for largest cohort to date, opens applications for 2021

News provided by

Northwestern Mutual

Dec 01, 2020, 10:00 ET

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The costly treatment associated with childhood cancer can lead to long-term financial challenges, including questions of how to afford higher education. Northwestern Mutual is committed to helping children and families affected by this disease achieve their college dreams. The company, through its Foundation, today announced the 2020 Childhood Cancer Survivor and Sibling Scholarship program recipients and opened its application process for the 2021 program.

"Families impacted by childhood cancer are facing even greater financial and emotional challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Eric Christophersen, president, Northwestern Mutual Foundation. "We believe these factors shouldn't stand in the way of college dreams. Now, more than ever, Northwestern Mutual is proud to support students who have overcome childhood cancer challenges as they pursue higher education."

The scholarship program was developed to alleviate the financial strain on families that often results from expensive cancer treatments by helping to fund school tuition and fees. Forty-three students, the largest cohort to date, have each been awarded a $5,000 renewable scholarship (for a total of $10,000) through this year's program. Each recipient has been affected by childhood cancer, either as a survivor or sibling.

The complete list of 2020 Childhood Cancer Survivor and Sibling Scholarship recipients is included below.

2020 Survivor Scholarship Recipients

Name/State

School

Abigail Davis; Indiana

Lipscomb University

Abigail Pribisova; New Mexico

University of New Mexico

Adam Gregg; Washington

University of Oregon

Andrew Felsted; Utah

Brigham Young University – Idaho

Ava Mortier; California

Barnard College

Danica Nolton; Iowa

Luther College

Daniel Krekoska; Connecticut

Providence College

David Kotter; Utah

Brigham Young University

Elizabeth Kuhlmann; Wisconsin

University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee

Griffin Rost; California

Utah Valley University

Hailey Combs; Kentucky

University of Kentucky

Harry Heiberger; Massachusetts

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Jocelyn Shipman; Nebraska

University of Nebraska at Kearney

Johnny Kirkpatrick; Kentucky

University of Kentucky

Kaitlin Gartrell; Oregon

Pepperdine University

Kate Pierson; Utah

Brigham Young University – Idaho

Kimberly Peacock; Montana

University of Montana

Maeve Smart; New York

Northeastern University

Michelle Dong; Ohio

Cornell University

Raquel Baskin; Pennsylvania

Penn State University

Rhea Jansen; Washington

Gonzaga University

Samantha Smith; Ohio

Cleveland State University

Sana Moezzi; California

University of San Diego

Thomas Horst; Idaho

Grand Canyon University

Wacim Benyoucef; Colorado

University of Colorado Boulder

2020 Sibling Scholarship Recipients

Annie Voss; Wisconsin

St. Catherine University

Audrey Sylvester; Illinois

University of Minnesota – Twin Cities

Conrad Gregg; Washington

University of Oregon

Ethan Salmeron; California

Loyola Marymount University

Hannah Bhar; Arizona

Northland Pioneer College

Hannah Shell; New York

Harvard University

Joshua Amato; Ohio

Shawnee State University

Kaelynn Chandler; Idaho

Brigham Young University – Idaho

Kristen Caldwell; Maine

George Washington University

Lauren Witt; Kentucky

University of Kentucky

Levi Hancock; Ohio

Brigham Young University

Madeline Kling; Colorado

Colorado State University

Maria Gregg; Washington

Santa Clara University

Nick Shininger; Wisconsin

University of Wisconsin – Whitewater

Preston Gunter; Wyoming

Bridgerland Applied Technology College

Sarah McKenna; Washington

Pepperdine University

Shaddi Abdala; Florida

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Trent Kingsbury; South Dakota

University of South Dakota

Applications for the 2021 scholarship program are open now through Feb. 1, 2021. Selection results are expected by May 2021. To learn more and apply, visit:

To date, Northwestern Mutual has supported 113 scholars and contributed more than $900,000 through its Childhood Cancer Scholarship Program. The program is administered through Scholarship America, an organization dedicated to developing scholarship solutions for student success.

This year, Northwestern Mutual donated $300,000 to support the rapidly changing needs of families battling childhood cancer. Funding assisted families with essential grocery and travel expenses, in addition to bringing virtual childhood cancer camps to kids nationwide. 

Since 2012, Northwestern Mutual's Childhood Cancer Program has focused on advancing childhood cancer research, providing family and patient support and serving as a resource to families managing the long-term effects of cancer treatment. With the support of Northwestern Mutual employees and financial advisors nationwide, the company has contributed more than $30 million and funded over 400,000 hours of research through the program.

About Northwestern Mutual Foundation 
The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation has given more than $386 million since its inception in 1992 and is designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company's employees and financial representatives live and work. We accomplish this by combining financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership and convening community partners to deliver the best outcomes. Our efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making our hometown of Milwaukee a great destination. Visit Northwestern Mutual Foundation to learn more.

About Northwestern Mutual
Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With $290.3 billion in total assets, $29.9 billion in revenues, and $1.9 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.6 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $161 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 102 on the 2020 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2020.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM)(life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries in Milwaukee, WI. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (investment advisory and trust services), a federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company.

SOURCE Northwestern Mutual

Also from this source

Northwestern Mutual Contributes $225,000 to Local Nonprofits...

Northwestern Mutual Recognizes Champions of Diversity &...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics