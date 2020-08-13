Northwestern Mutual Donates More Than $345,000 Through Childhood Cancer Impact Awards

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2012, Northwestern Mutual has been committed to the fight against childhood cancer in support of patients, families and survivors, and 2020 has been no exception. Children with cancer have faced new and greater challenges this year and the company's employees and financial advisors are doubling down on their involvement in these efforts through volunteering, fundraising and more. Through its Foundation, the company is recognizing eight of its offices nationwide that have gone above and beyond for the cause as part of its 2020 Childhood Cancer Impact Awards.

"Each year, our advisors nationwide demonstrate extraordinary efforts to fund critical research and support children and families impacted by childhood cancer," said Eric Christophersen, president, Northwestern Mutual Foundation. "It's an honor to work alongside such dedicated and compassionate individuals, and we are proud to recognize our hardworking teams through this program."

The company has donated more than $345,000 in grants on behalf of the 2020 award recipients. Of the five award winners, four were recognized with a $50,000 grant. This year's Most Exceptional winner was awarded an additional $50,000, for a total grant amount of $100,000. New to this year's program, three offices were named as runners-up for the award and were each recognized with a $15,000 grant. These funds will be dedicated to childhood cancer nonprofit organizations selected by each office.

"The employees and advisors at Northwestern Mutual are changing the lives of countless families, and their dedication to the fight against childhood cancer is inspiring," said Liz Scott, co-executive director of Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation. "We are incredibly grateful for their continued support for ALSF and other organizations nationwide that are committed to improving treatments and bringing joy to children fighting cancer."

Launched in 2012, Northwestern Mutual's Childhood Cancer Program was developed to find better treatments and cures, provide family and patient support and aid those who continue to struggle with long-term effects of cancer treatment. With the help of employees and financial advisors nationwide, the program has contributed more than $30 million and has helped fund 400,000 plus hours of research.

To support the rapidly changing needs of families battling childhood cancer, Northwestern Mutual has donated more than $250,000 to assist with essential grocery and travel expenses, and to support childhood cancer camps that will virtually bring the joy of summer camp to kids this year. To learn more about Northwestern Mutual's fight against childhood cancer, visit the Foundation website.

