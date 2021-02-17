Northwestern Mutual Expands New York City Presence

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual, a financial security company focused on comprehensive financial planning through both insurance and investments, is announcing the opening of two new offices within the New York City area in Harlem and Cedarhurst.

"This exciting expansion is an opportunity to deliver financial planning solutions to historically underserved communities," said Tim Gerend, chief distribution officer, Northwestern Mutual. "We're looking forward to developing deep community relationships in both Harlem and Cedarhurst - providing meaningful financial guidance to clients and offering rewarding career opportunities to current and future advisors."

Financial Advisor Anthony Williams will oversee the Harlem office, comprised of several financial professionals who grew up in the neighborhood or nearby in the Bronx. The group plans to draw on their understanding of area residents to identify opportunities for financial education and support for businesses owned by Black, Latinx and other historically underrepresented groups. As the team works to grow its presence in the area, they will focus recruiting efforts locally and within Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Financial Advisor Moshe Alpert will lead the Cedarhurst office in the predominately Orthodox Jewish community of Five Towns Long Island.

Williams and Alpert will work in close partnership with Managing Partner Steve Abbass, who collaborated with Northwestern Mutual's new Distribution Growth Ventures group to identify the opportunities in Harlem and Cedarhurst. Northwestern Mutual Distribution Growth Ventures is focused on underpenetrated market expansion, competitive recruitment and other innovation within the company's distribution system.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With $290.3 billion in total assets, $29.9 billion in revenues, and $1.9 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.6 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $161 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 102 on the 2020 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2021.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM)(life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries in Milwaukee, WI. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (investment advisory and trust services), a federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company.

