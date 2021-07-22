Northwestern Mutual Grants $295,000 To Childhood Cancer Nonprofits Through Childhood Cancer Impact Awards

MILWAUKEE, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This year alone, more than 15,000 children will be diagnosed with childhood cancer. Northwestern Mutual, along with its financial advisors and employees, is devoted to accelerating the search for better treatments and cures for childhood cancer, while also supporting families battling the disease and survivors struggling with the late effects of treatment. Through its Foundation, the company is recognizing seven of its offices for their notable support of the cause through the 2021 Childhood Cancer Impact Awards.

"Nationwide, our advisors and staff continue to demonstrate that their offices are more than just a place to work, but a place where they can make a difference in their community and in the lives of others," said Eric Christophersen, president, Northwestern Mutual Foundation. "We're honored to recognize our passionate and dedicated advisors as they continue to go above and beyond in their efforts to help create better outcomes for children with cancer."

The company has contributed $295,000 in grants on behalf of the 2021 award recipients. Each winning office selects a childhood cancer organization that inspires them in their own community to receive funding. Three offices have been selected as runners-up for the award, each receiving a $15,000 grant. Four offices have been selected as winners and are each recognized with a $50,000 grant. This year's Most Exceptional winner was awarded an additional $50,000, for a total grant amount of $100,000.

Since 2012, the Northwestern Mutual Childhood Cancer Program has contributed more than $35 million in funding to find better treatments and cures, providing family and patient support, and aiding those who continue to struggle with long-term effects of cancer treatment. Since 2014, the company's Childhood Cancer Impact Awards has donated nearly $2.3 million in grants on behalf of the winning offices to childhood cancer nonprofits nationwide.

About Northwestern Mutual Foundation

The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation has given more than $400 million since its inception in 1992 and is designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company's employees and financial representatives live and work. We accomplish this by combining financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership and convening community partners to deliver the best outcomes. Our efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making our hometown of Milwaukee a great destination. Visit Northwestern Mutual Foundation to learn more.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With $308.8 billion in total assets, $31.1 billion in revenues, and $2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.75 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $200 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 90 on the 2021 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2021.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

