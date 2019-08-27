Northwestern Mutual Honored with 2019 CIO 100 Award for Innovation

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual has been selected as a winner of the 2019 CIO 100 Award for its fraud detection capabilities to safeguard its clients' financial security. The annual CIO 100 awards program celebrates 100 organizations using IT in innovative ways to deliver business value through technology and innovation.

Karl Gouverneur, vice president of digital workplace, corporate solutions and head of digital innovation at Northwestern Mutual, accepted the CIO 100 Award on behalf of the company from Maryfran Johnson, IDG’s Executive Director of CIO Programs.

"We're honored to be recognized for our commitment to protecting our clients' personal and confidential information with the CIO 100 Award," said Souheil Badran, executive vice president and chief innovation officer at Northwestern Mutual. "Northwestern Mutual is transforming the way people experience financial security and technology is enabling us to create new digital planning tools for our clients and advisors. It's exciting to be at the forefront of this work, and we recognize that effective management of risk and security is critical in order to provide our clients with a distinctive, secure experience."

The CIO 100 Award is a highly competitive program that recognizes companies using technology to deliver high business value by creating a competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth, engaging more deeply with clients or by digitally transforming the business. More than 400 companies were nominated and evaluated by a panel of industry judges.

Northwestern Mutual's commitment to innovation has helped transform the company and introduce new digital capabilities for its clients, financial advisors and employees. With a singular focus on helping clients achieve financial security, Northwestern Mutual is continuing to innovate to create new and better ways to meet clients' needs and goals.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a distinctive, personalized planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial advisors with a digital experience to help its clients navigate their financial lives every day. With $272.2 billion in assets, $28.5 billion in revenues, and $1.8 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.5 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages $128 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 111 on the 2019 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2019.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

About CIO

CIO focuses on attracting the highest concentration of enterprise CIOs and business technology executives with unparalleled peer insight and expertise on business strategy, innovation, and leadership. As organizations grow with digital transformation, CIO provides its readers with key insights on career development, including certifications, hiring practices and skills development. The award-winning CIO portfolio — CIO.com, CIO Events, CIO Strategic Marketing Services, CIO Forum on LinkedIn, CIO Executive Council and CIO primary research — provides business technology leaders with analysis and insight on information technology trends and a keen understanding of IT's role in achieving business goals. CIO is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at www.idg.com.

About the CIO 100 Awards

The annual CIO 100 Awards celebrate 100 organizations and the teams within them that are using IT in innovative ways to deliver business value, whether by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth or improving relationships with customers. The award is an acknowledged mark of enterprise excellence. Recipients of this year's CIO 100 Award were selected through a three-step process. First, companies filled out an online application form detailing an innovative IT and business initiative. Next, a team of external judges (many of them former CIOs) reviewed the applications in depth, looking for leading-edge IT practices and measurable results. Finally, CIO editors reviewed the judges' recommendations and selected the final 100.

