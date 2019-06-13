Northwestern Mutual Invests in Prominent Milwaukee Destinations With $1.4 Million in Grants

MILWAUKEE, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual is committed to helping the communities it serves continue to flourish. The company, through its Foundation, today announced a total of more than $1.4 million in grants that will contribute to the dynamic cultural development of its headquarter city of Milwaukee.

"Milwaukee's attractions provide impactful opportunities to see the world from a different perspective," said Eric Christophersen, president, Northwestern Mutual Foundation. "Through our investment, we're playing an active role in ensuring the community can continue experiencing the thriving cultural environment our city has to offer."

The grants will support eight nonprofits that provide cultural opportunities to residents and visitors in the greater Milwaukee area.

Spotlight: Northwestern Mutual Learning Loft – Milwaukee County Zoo

In 2018, the company announced its four-year commitment to the Milwaukee County Zoo and Zoological Society of Milwaukee's $25 million capital campaign for Adventure Africa, a year-round, multi-species exhibit. A portion of the donation, which will total $1 million, funded the creation of the Northwestern Mutual Learning Loft within the exhibit. Adventure Africa opened in early May with nearly 18,000 guests during the first weekend, kicking off classes in the Learning Loft and marking the first time elephants were seen by guests since October 2018.

The Learning Loft is a dedicated learning area for children involved in education programs at the zoo. The unique classroom space overlooks the elephant care center within Adventure Africa, with floor-to-ceiling windows that provide visitors a behind-the-scenes look at how the animals live and are cared for. Classes and programs offered in the Learning Loft, which emphasize the importance of conservation, include the Animal Ambassador Program, Zookeeper Pachyderm and Animal Connections Continuum.

"Children in our education classes are in awe as they observe the elephants from above. It is a one-of-a-kind experience that we couldn't offer without the support of Northwestern Mutual," said Jodi Gibson, president and CEO, Zoological Society of Milwaukee. "Kids not only witness the natural behaviors of elephants, they also have the opportunity to see the zookeepers hard at work. Children that walk away from those classes can't stop talking about what they were able to see and are motivated to teach others."

Destinations Partners Betty Brinn Children's Museum Discovery World Marcus Center for the Performing Arts Milwaukee Art Museum Milwaukee Public Museum Summerfest United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF) Zoological Society of Milwaukee

Nationally, the company's philanthropic efforts are focused on accelerating the search for a cure to childhood cancer. Locally, it is committed to improving education, revitalizing neighborhoods and spotlighting premier local destinations.

About Northwestern Mutual Foundation

The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation has given more than $353 million since its inception in 1992 and is designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company's employees and financial representatives live and work. We accomplish this by combining financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership and convening community partners to deliver the best outcomes. Our efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making our hometown of Milwaukee a great destination. Visit Northwestern Mutual Foundation to learn more.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a distinctive, whole-picture planning approach, we empower our clients to make the most of every single day and plan for important moments in their future. We combine the expertise of our financial professionals with a personalized digital experience to help our clients navigate their financial lives every day. With $272.2 billion in assets, $28.5 billion in revenues, and $1.8 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.5 million people who rely on us for life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages $128 billion of investments owned by our clients and held or managed through our wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 104 on the 2018 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2019.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Northwestern Mutual and its subsidiaries offer a comprehensive approach to financial security solutions including: life insurance, long-term care insurance, disability income insurance, annuities, life insurance with long-term care benefits, investment products, and advisory products and services. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

SOURCE Northwestern Mutual