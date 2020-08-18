Northwestern Mutual Named to the Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual announced today that the company earned a place in Working Mother Media's Diversity Best Practices (DBP) Inclusion Index. The index evaluates participants in three key areas: best practices in the recruitment, retention and advancement of people from underrepresented groups; inclusive corporate culture, including leadership accountability; and demographic diversity for women and people from historically underserved races and ethnicities.

Now in its fourth year, the index is designed to help organizations understand trends and gaps in demographic representation, create a road map to drive internal change, and identify diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) solutions to close the gaps. This year, Northwestern Mutual was one of only 98 organizations that earned a place on the index.

"As we continue to build on our inclusive environment, we're pleased to be recognized as part of the Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index," said Amy Hanneman, vice president of diversity and inclusion, Northwestern Mutual. "We're committed to continuous learning, progress and – most importantly – action in this space to ensure all our colleagues and clients know: you belong at Northwestern Mutual."

This award is recognition of Northwestern Mutual's continued commitment to expand its efforts in diversity and inclusion. The company: recently announced its second consecutive perfect score on the Disability Equality Index; received a perfect score on the 2020 Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index for the sixth consecutive year; and was recognized as one of the Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes Magazine in January 2020.

To learn more about Northwestern Mutual's commitment to combating inequality, please visit https://www.northwesternmutual.com/life-and-money/our-commitment-to-combat-racism-and-inequality-a-message-from-our-ceo/.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With $290.3 billion in total assets, $29.9 billion in revenues, and $1.9 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.6 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $161 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 102 on the 2020 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2020. Northwestern Mutual also received the highest score among individual life insurance providers in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Life Insurance Satisfaction Study.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

