Northwestern Mutual Receives Ninth Consecutive Score of 100% on Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual announced today that the company earned a 100% for the ninth consecutive year in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's (HRC) Corporate Equality Index – a national benchmarking survey that assesses corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.  

"Everyone deserves a work environment where they can show up as themselves, and at Northwestern Mutual we are committed to fostering that space where people feel welcome and valued," said Amy Hanneman, vice president of diversity and inclusion. "We are honored to have earned another 100 on this survey as it acknowledges the meaningful work we have put in to build a truly diverse and inclusive workplace community."  

Northwestern Mutual's score earns the company the HRC's designation of Equality 100. This year's report rated over 1,300 participants evaluating LGBTQ+-related policies and practices including non-discrimination policies across business entities, equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families, supporting an inclusive culture and corporate responsibility.   

Northwestern Mutual has also been recognized with numerous workplace awards – including several that demonstrate the company's commitment to driving greater diversity, equity and inclusion:  

  • Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity (2018 – 2023)
  • Five consecutive perfect scores on the Disability Equality Index (2019-2023)
  • Forbes' America's Best Large Employers (2023)
  • Top 50 "Best-of-the-Best" Corporations for Inclusion, National Business Inclusion (2022-2023)
  • Eight Employee Resource Groups Ranked Top 25 Nationwide, Association of ERGs and Councils (2021 – 2022)
  • Military Friendly® Employer (2020-2023)

To learn more about Northwestern Mutual's workplace accolades, please visit https://news.northwesternmutual.com/awards-and-recognition. For further information on the CEI, visit www.hrc.org/cei

About Human Rights Campaign Foundation
The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ+ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

About Northwestern Mutual  
Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a comprehensive planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With more than $558 billion of total assets being managed across the company's institutional portfolio as well as retail investment client portfolios, nearly $35 billion in revenues, and $2.2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 111 on the 2023 FORTUNE 500. 

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services. 

