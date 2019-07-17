Northwestern Mutual Receives Perfect Score on 2019 Disability Equality Index

MILWAUKEE, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual announced today the company earned a perfect score of 100 on the 2019 Disability Equality Index (DEI) survey – a national, annual benchmarking tool administered by the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and the Disability:IN – which reports on corporate disability inclusion policies and practices, and identifies opportunities for continued improvement.

"Building an inclusive environment is an every day effort. It's something that requires continuous work," said Amy Hanneman, vice president of diversity and inclusion, Northwestern Mutual. "When we receive a higher score on an important cultural barometer like the Disability Equality Index, we celebrate our progress and use it as a reminder to continue to make our culture the best it can be for our incredible people."

This is Northwestern Mutual's first year earning a perfect score on the Disability Equality Index, having previously earned a score of 90 in 2018. This recognition is an important component of the company's continued leadership in diversity and inclusion. Northwestern Mutual also received a perfect score on the 2019 Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index for the fifth consecutive year and was recognized as one of the Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes Magazine in January 2019.

To learn more about Northwestern Mutual's diversity and inclusion mission, please visit www.northwesternmutual.com/our-commitment-to-diversity/.

