Northwestern Mutual Receives Perfect Score on 2021 Disability Equality Index

MILWAUKEE, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Northwestern Mutual announced the company earned its third consecutive perfect score on the Disability Equality Index (DEI). Administered by the American Association of People with Disabilities and Disability:IN, the DEI is acknowledged as one of the most robust disability inclusion benchmarking tools in business. The assessment reports on corporate disability inclusion policies and practices and identifies opportunities for continued improvement.

"Every day at Northwestern Mutual, we strive to create an inclusive environment where everyone feels welcomed and has a sense of belonging," said Amy Hanneman, vice president of diversity and inclusion, Northwestern Mutual. "Another perfect score on the Disability Equality Index validates our efforts in this space, and we'll continue to cultivate our culture now and in the years to come."

The award is in recognition of Northwestern Mutual's ongoing efforts to foster diversity and inclusion within the company. Northwestern Mutual also received its seventh consecutive perfect score on the 2021 Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index.

To learn more about Northwestern Mutual's commitment to diversity and inclusion, please visit https://www.northwesternmutual.com/our-commitment-to-diversity/.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With $308.8 billion in total assets, $31.1 billion in revenues, and $2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.75 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $200 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 90 on the 2021 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2021.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

