Northwestern Mutual to Host First-of-its-Kind Virtual Women in Tech Conference

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual today announced the company will host its first Women in Tech Conference on December 3. This virtual conference will gather top companies nationwide, women technologists, and their allies for a full-day event focused on professional development, empowerment and collaboration with the ultimate goal of fostering a more diverse and inclusive tech industry and community.

The free event will begin with an inspiring keynote from world-class athlete, fitness and wellness expert Laila Ali and will be followed by concurrent breakout sessions packed with diverse perspectives and industry insights on a range of topics, including DevOps, CICD (continuous integration/continuous design), innovation, cloud computing, event driven architecture, data and more. Networking opportunities to connect with other event attendees will be available throughout the day.

"Gender equity is important for our teams, businesses and society to thrive, and with technology at the center of everything we do, it's critical that we close the gender gap in tech careers," said Sangeetha Rai, vice president, technology customer success at Northwestern Mutual. "We're thrilled to host our first Women in Tech Conference to provide real opportunities to connect, educate and inspire women in technology and continue to advance diversity and inclusion within our company, communities and the industry."

Women technologists of all backgrounds, experience levels, location and interests are encouraged to attend. The program agenda is built to support, motivate, and advance attendees in their current career and beyond. The event is also open to all female technologist allies and supporters who share the goal of creating a more diverse and inclusive workplace and tech community to close the gender gap in the tech industry.

The program agenda will feature executives from top organizations nationwide, such as Zoom, Hilton, Capital One and Major League Baseball, as well as organizations such as Women Who Code, MKE Tech Hub Coalition, i.c.stars and Lift Up Careers. Additionally, CIOs and CTOs from Northwestern Mutual, Dell, Verizon Media and HP will hold a roundtable discussion. Thought leader and author Ann Herrmann-Nehdi, will lead a session on the brain and its impact on thinking and learning that includes strategies for reaching your full potential. The event's closing speaker is Nathalie Molina Niño, an author, entrepreneur, builder capitalist and tech globalization veteran focused on high-growth businesses that benefit women and the planet.

For more details on the event and to register, visit the event website.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With $290.3 billion in total assets, $29.9 billion in revenues, and $1.9 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.6 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $161 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 102 on the 2020 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2020.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM) (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries in Milwaukee, WI. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (investment advisory and trust services), a federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company.

