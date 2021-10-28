Northwestern Mutual to Host Second Annual Women in Tech Conference to Educate, Connect & Inspire Technologists

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual today announced the company will host its second annual Women in Tech Conference on December 2. This free, virtual conference will gather top companies nationwide, women technologists, and their allies for a full-day event focused on professional development, empowerment, and collaboration with the goal of fostering a more diverse and inclusive tech community.

"We are thrilled to bring this wonderful event back this year to help connect and inspire women in technology and their allies," said Sangeetha Rai, vice president, technology customer success at Northwestern Mutual. "Tech careers are in demand like never before. In order to attract more women to the industry and keep them growing in their careers, it's critical to build a community where women feel supported, see women like them thriving in their career, and learn about the many opportunities available in tech."

Organized and hosted by women technology leaders at Northwestern Mutual, nearly all of the speakers at this popular annual event will be women. The conference will begin with an inspiring keynote from two-time Olympic gold medalist, activist, and author Abby Wambach and Reshma Saujani, founder of Girls Who Code and Marshall Plan for Moms, will close out the event. The full program agenda will feature 60 speakers from 30 top companies including Google, Wells Fargo, Amazon, and Salesforce, as well as leading organizations such as Women Who Code and Million Women Mentors. Breakout sessions will offer diverse perspectives from industry leaders on a variety of topics, including innovation, cybersecurity, bias in feedback, ethics in data, and more.

"Throughout my career and while pursuing a computer science degree, I was always one of a handful of women – a reality I'm committed to changing," said Laura Deaner, vice president and Chief Information Security Officer at Northwestern Mutual. "The Women in Tech Conference is about more than education – it's about making an impact on our industry together, and giving women hope that they can ascend to the highest levels of our profession – even if they don't always see someone in the room who looks like them."

Women technologists of all backgrounds, experience levels, locations, and interests are encouraged to attend. The program agenda is built to support, motivate, and advance attendees in their current career and beyond. The event is also open to all women technologist allies and supporters who share the goal of creating a more diverse and inclusive workplace and tech community to close the gender gap in the tech industry. Opportunities to connect with other event attendees will be available throughout the day.

For more details on the event and to register, visit the event website.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With $308.8 billion in total assets, $31.1 billion in revenues, and $2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.75 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $200 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 90 on the 2021 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2021.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

SOURCE Northwestern Mutual