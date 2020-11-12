Northwestern Mutual's Internship Program Ranked Top 15 in U.S.

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 25th consecutive year, Northwestern Mutual's College Financial Representative internship program has been ranked by Vault as one of the 100 best in the country. The program is in the top 15 overall, and top three among financial services firms. Additionally, it is one of the top 10 internships for career development.

"While the pandemic has significantly impacted many students' ability to secure internships and enhance their business skills, we've remained committed to providing opportunities for them to grow professionally and personally," said Sandy Botcher, vice president, field talent, Northwestern Mutual. "We continue to be proud of this recognition and look forward to nurturing current and future interns as we help people achieve their financial goals."

Interns are typically juniors or seniors studying business, economics, social sciences, education or liberal arts. The impact of Northwestern Mutual's program is evident, as many of these individuals continue to full-time positions after graduation.

Vault.com provides in-depth intelligence on what it's like to work in an industry, company or profession. Its editors surveyed more than 11,000 current and former interns and educators, and evaluated 122 internship programs to select the programs they feel provide the best all-around experience. When ranking each program, several factors are considered including quality of life, compensation and benefits, career development, full-time employment prospects and diversity.

Interested applicants can visit Northwestern Mutual's website to learn more about available financial advisor internship opportunities.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With $290.3 billion in total assets, $29.9 billion in revenues, and $1.9 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.6 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $161 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 102 on the 2020 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2020.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM)(life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries in Milwaukee, WI. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (investment advisory and trust services), a federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company.

