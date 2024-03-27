Northwind Group Welcomes Robert Kalish as Managing Director, Head of Capital Markets

Real estate private equity firm increases its capacity in structured finance credit strategy with executive hire.

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwind Group, a Manhattan-based real estate private equity firm and debt fund manager, announced today the appointment of Robert Kalish as the company's Managing Director, Head of Capital Markets. In this role, Kalish will lead Northwind's capital markets, fund raising, capital formation and business development initiatives. Kalish will report to Founder and Managing Partner Ran Eliasaf and work closely with the leadership team to oversee company growth. Kalish is well respected in the financial services sector and brings years of experience across multiple alternative investment asset classes and strategies. Over his career, Kalish spearheaded capital formations with about $3B of capital raised across alternative products.

"As a seasoned financial professional with a strong reputation and robust knowledge of the capital markets, Robert brings a unique skillset to the Northwind team and will help us increase our deployment capabilities as we continue to grow and diversify our investor base," said Eliasaf. "2023 was a very active year for Northwind and since the beginning of 2024, we already closed on over $400M in loans originated by our CRE and Healthcare debt funds."

"I am thrilled to join Northwind due to its exceptional industry recognition and strong relationships with top tier operators, lenders, and equity partners," said Kalish. "I look forward to leveraging my background to further expand Northwind's footprint within private credit."

Kalish most recently served as a Managing Director at KPG Capital Partners, focused on capital raising and business development across the institutional allocator spectrum for alternative investment products. Prior to KPG, he worked at RBS Securities (Royal Bank of Scotland) focused on credit and equity derivatives. While at RBS, Kalish established their derivatives presence in Asia, consistently increasing revenues. During his tenure, Kalish managed a global client base of institutional investors and was involved in origination activities on derivatives and convertible bonds.

About Northwind Group

Northwind Group, founded in 2008 by Ran Eliasaf, is a Manhattan based real estate private equity firm with ~$3 billion in AUM offering structured finance solutions secured predominantly by CRE and Healthcare properties across the US, investing through its discretionary closed-ended debt funds.

