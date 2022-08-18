Northwood Industries Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Privately Held US Companies

Retail company uses online presence to see growth despite pandemic.

HAYWARD, Wis., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwood Industries, an Indoor/Outdoor home Improvement center headquartered in Hayward, WI, has been named to Inc. Magazine's 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately-owned companies in the United States. The company was ranked at #4,979 with a three-year revenue growth rate of 81% for the period from 2019-2021.

Founded in 1990, Northwood Industries has seen outstanding growth in recent years, in spite of strained supply chains. Northwood Industries offers a diverse range of products that includes buildings like sheds, gazebos, garages, and cabins. Northwood Industries also offers exceptional Amish made furniture including indoor rustic hickory furniture and outdoor recycled poly furniture.

"Because we work with small family-owned shops to source our products, we did not have the supply chain issues that many other companies dealt with in this last few years," Martin stated. "Our Amish-owned shops work exclusively with us and allowed us to maintain short lead times." Martin also credits much of their success to their fantastic team that had to step up and work extra when faced with higher demand. He also noted that Northwood Industries's super loyal customer base has been critical to their success.

In the future, Northwood Industries is looking forward to continue steady growth and continue to bring new and quality products to the market. "Continuing to grow relationships with small shops and the team that works for us will be key," Martin said.

Northwood Industries is a family-owned retailer of Amish-made prefabricated sheds, garages, cabins, and other portable structures. Northwood Industries also offers an outstanding showroom with cabin decor, Amish made rustic indoor furniture, and outdoor polywood furniture. Northwood Industries is headquartered in Hayward, WI, and serves customers throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota. For more information, visit https://www.northwoodoutdoor.com.

