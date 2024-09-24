Norton Benefit Solutions Expands Global Offering

Employers and brokers will now be able to offer all-in-one protection against threats to identity, security, and privacy to their employees around the world

TEMPE, Ariz. and PRAGUE, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Norton Benefit Solutions, the employee benefits division of Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN), has expanded its offerings to help employers in the US, EMEA, LatAm and Asia protect their employees' digital lives with all-in-one Cyber Safety solutions available through their benefits programs.

"Over the past 16 years, our team has offered Norton and LifeLock products to employers and has become a leading employee benefit provider in the United States and Canada, helping more than 10,000 companies protect their employees with a 99.8% retention rate," said Casey Cullinan, Head of Norton Benefit Solutions. "As a global leader in Cyber Safety, we are passionate about making online privacy and protection accessible for people around the world."

Norton Benefit Solutions helps protect employees around the world against identity and cyber threats with all-in-one employee benefit plans. Plans focus on three pillars – online privacy, security, and identity protection – and employees are equipped with a MyNorton portal to manage all their features.

Plans are tailored to each market based on customer feedback and include features that help protect:

Online Privacy: Protect devices on vulnerable connections through bank-grade encryption to help keep information private. We also scan common public people-search websites for employees' information and help them easily opt-out.

Security: Multi-layered, advanced security helps protect devices against existing and emerging malware threats, including ransomware, and helps protect private and financial information when employees go online.

Identity Protection: Our proprietary technology can monitor for potentially fraudulent use of employees' name, address or date of birth in applications for credit and services depending on the employee's location. The patented system sends alerts by text, phone, email, or mobile app when a potential threat is detected.

In addition, each Norton Benefit Solutions partner has a dedicated team to answer any questions about plans or to help troubleshoot technical issues.

Our employer partners benefit from Norton's expertise and turnkey benefit administration, at a value that their employees can't access at retail or on the web. Employers and brokers interested in learning more about Norton Benefit Solutions global offerings can visit https://www.gendigital.com/partner/employee-benefits/norton-benefit-international-program or email [email protected].

About Norton Benefit Solutions

The Norton Benefit Solutions team believes employees deserve a clear and easy way to live their digital lives more safely, privately, and confidently. With our comprehensive benefit plan, the Norton Benefit International Program, we bring technology solutions in cybersecurity, privacy, and identity protection.

About Gen

Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom through its trusted Cyber Safety brands, Norton, Avast, LifeLock, Avira, AVG, ReputationDefender and CCleaner. The Gen family of consumer brands is rooted in providing safety for the first digital generations. Now, Gen empowers people to live their digital lives safely, privately, and confidently today and for generations to come. Gen brings award-winning products and services in cybersecurity, online privacy and identity protection to nearly 500 million users in more than 150 countries. Learn more at GenDigital.com.

