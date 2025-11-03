Norton Expands AI-Powered Scam Protection Features Globally

Scams are often the first step in a chain of cyberthreats that can lead to devastating financial loss and identity theft. Gen Threat Labs has found social engineering threats – which include scams – remain the most widespread threat on desktop and mobile devices, accounting for more than 80% of threats observed worldwide in the first three quarters of this year. Gen has blocked an average of 110 social engineering-related attempts every second, the equivalent of hundreds blocked in the time it took you to read this sentence.

"We're making Norton AI-powered scam defense as universal as the scams themselves," said Leena Elias, Chief Product Officer at Gen. "By expanding Norton Scam Protection across every Norton market, we're not just rolling out technology – we're raising the bar for what online safety means: that no matter where you live, you deserve the same chance to protect yourself from sophisticated scams."

Norton Scam Protection is included at no extra cost as part of Norton Cyber Safety products on desktop and mobile, including Norton AntiVirus Plus, Norton Mobile Security, and Norton 360 plans. Key features include:

Deepfake Protection: Provides instant detection of malicious AI-generated audio in English language video content on YouTube and Facebook. Compatible with AI PCs for automatic protection.

Provides instant detection of malicious AI-generated audio in English language video content on YouTube and Facebook. Compatible with AI PCs for automatic protection. Safe Web : Provides advanced AI scam protection when shopping or browsing online.

: Provides advanced AI scam protection when shopping or browsing online. Safe SMS : Uses Norton Genie AI to detect sophisticated scams in text messages by analyzing the meaning of words used by scammers. Available exclusively on mobile, where you need it most.

: Uses Norton Genie AI to detect sophisticated scams in text messages by analyzing the meaning of words used by scammers. Available exclusively on mobile, where you need it most. Genie AI-powered Assistant: Provides instant scam guidance and advice on suspicious offers with a single tap – now with Deepfake Protection* for English-language YouTube videos, plus trusted insights on cyber safety and Norton products.

For those not yet using Norton products, the free Norton Private Browser offers built-in Safe Web Scam Protection to help block phishing websites and create a safer online shopping experience.

Norton is also extending its premium tier, Norton Scam Protection Pro, to all Norton 360 Advanced plans worldwide. The enhanced version adds Safe Email, which uses Norton AI to detect hidden scam patterns in emails before they're opened, and Safe Call, which blocks or labels scam and junk calls to help people stay protected in their everyday digital lives.

This holiday season, Norton Mobile Scam Defense and Norton 360 Plus for Mobile will be available through select retailers worldwide, helping people protect their new phones from scams the moment they're unboxed. To learn more about how you can avoid being scammed, visit https://norton.com/feature/ai-scam-protection.

*Deepfake Protection in the Norton Genie AI Assistant is in early access phase and supports English-language YouTube videos only. Compatible with traditional and AI PCs, Mac, Android, and iOS.

Deepfake Protection Disclaimer: Automatic Deepfake Protection works only on YouTube and Facebook for videos in English, manual scan can be used on other platforms. It requires a Windows Copilot+ PC with a compatible Qualcomm or Intel processor and a supported browser. For system requirements and compatibility, see https://norton.com/deepfakesupport.

About Norton

Norton is a leader in Cyber Safety, and part of Gen (NASDAQ: GEN), a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom with a family of trusted consumer brands. Norton empowers millions of individuals and families with award-winning protection for their devices, online privacy, and identity. Norton products and services are certified by independent testing organizations including AV-TEST, AV-Comparatives, and SE Labs. Norton is a founding member of the Coalition Against Stalkerware. Learn more at Norton.com and GenDigital.com.

