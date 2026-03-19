Norton Introduces Revamp: The AI-Powered Way to Build Your Online Presence

Revamp helps people build their online presence and reputation with confidence and control

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, reputation lives online. But staying consistently present can be difficult. Profiles become outdated, posting falls off, and generic AI-generated content can make people, especially professionals, sound less credible. To help people build a consistent and trustworthy voice online, Norton, a leader in Cyber Safety and part of Gen (NASDAQ: GEN), today launched Norton Revamp. This new AI-powered online presence builder provides strategic direction, built-in writing support and guided pacing to help people turn their real-world expertise into credible online presence and reputation.

Norton revamp, the AI-powered online presence builder.

"We believe in empowering digital confidence, and that means giving you the tools to make the most of your digital life in the age of AI," said Iskander Sanchez-Rola, AI innovation lead at Gen's AI Foundry. "How you show up online is a crucial part of that digital life, especially for professionals. Norton Revamp provides a personalized guided environment designed to help people build their presence, and reputation online, credibly, with structure and control."

Amplifying Expertise, Expanding Reach

People building their careers, entrepreneurs growing their businesses, and anyone looking to share their ideas or expertise face the same challenge: showing up consistently online takes effort. Turning real expertise into thoughtful posts takes time, structure, and momentum that many simply do not have.

Norton Revamp addresses this by providing a smart, personalized, guided tool that makes it easier to develop ideas and share insights online with intention. Through engaging direction and intuitive AI writing support, Revamp helps people turn everyday expertise into thoughtful posts that reflect how they think and work – without the stress of navigating the blank page alone.

When people show up consistently online, they can benefit from:

Greater visibility and potential opportunities

Faster trust-building with clients, collaborators or employers

Broader reach beyond immediate networks

Stronger recognition from recruiters, partners and peers

How Norton Revamp Works

Norton Revamp combines engaging guidance with AI-powered writing tools to help people move from idea to published post quickly and with control. Revamp provides:

Built-In Writing Partner

AI-assisted drafting helps people strengthen ideas and structure posts while helping maintain their voice and perspective.

Curated Direction

Strategic direction aligned to a person's expertise and goals helps people start with targeted direction instead of a blank page.

Consistent Cadence Tools

Scheduling and pacing features help people post at suggested times for their audiences while maintaining visibility without needing to post constantly.

Controlled Publishing

Posts are only published upon approval. Content remains fully within the poster's hands, keeping them in control of their digital narrative.

Built on Norton's Foundation of Trust and Empowerment

For decades, people have trusted Norton to help them live their digital lives with confidence. As AI reshapes how people show up online, Norton is extending this foundation helping people navigate their digital presence with the same sense of empowerment and confidence.

Just as Norton provides its customers a sense of control in an ever-evolving digital world, Revamp shares a sense of control over online presence and reputation. Rather than replacing someone's unique perspective, Revamp is designed to support and elevate their voice, empowering them to take control of their online narrative with confidence and clarity.

Norton Revamp is available now at revamp.norton.com, with free access available for a limited introductory period. Revamp currently supports publishing to X and LinkedIn.

About Norton

Norton is a leader in Cyber Safety, and part of Gen (NASDAQ: GEN), a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom with a family of trusted consumer brands. Norton empowers millions of individuals and families with award-winning protection for their devices, online privacy, and identity. Norton products and services are certified by independent testing organizations including AV-TEST, AV Comparatives, and SE Labs. Norton is a founding member of the Coalition Against Stalkerware. Learn more at https://us.norton.com.

Brittany Posey

Gen

[email protected]

SOURCE Norton