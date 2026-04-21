Norway Takes the Next Step as an International Test Arena with Bristow Group and Electra

Project tests will showcase Electra's hybrid-electric Ultra Short aircraft, which can take off and land in as little as 50 meters, transforming the way people travel to hard-to-reach, regional destinations

VÆRNES, Norway, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc., Electra, Avinor, and the Norwegian Civil Aviation Authority today announced the launch and contract signing of a second international test project for zero‑ and low‑emission aviation. The project builds on Norway's established international test arena and aims to generate operational, regulatory and market knowledge supporting the introduction of electric and hybrid‑electric aircraft.

The Challenge with Regional Mobility

Electra’s hybrid-electric EL9 Ultra Short nine-passenger aircraft will transform regional travel in the 80-800 km range, replacing slow car trips with fast, affordable, low-emission flights.

In countries like Norway, geography can make regional travel time-consuming and inefficient. Electra's breakthrough design is built to overcome these challenges, creating new opportunities for sustainable aviation that connect remote communities with regional centers.

Electra's hybrid-electric airplane operates from ultra-short access points, the size of a football pitch/soccer field, and dramatically reduces travel times by flying directly across terrain and waterways that make surface transportation frustrating and slow.

From Prototype to System-Level Learning

Under the agreement, Electra and Bristow will conduct demonstrations involving Electra's hybrid-electric Ultra Short aircraft. The goal is to examine the possibilities of novel aircraft operations to transform regional mobility networks, unlocking capabilities not possible with a conventional aircraft or even a helicopter.

The demonstration flights will focus on several use cases, including integration of ultra‑short operations at existing short runways, the use of novel access points like parking lots, drone pads or fields to support unserved or underserved communities, and the ability to feed services into major hub airports without adding congestion.

Each demonstration will provide insight into emissions reductions, novel operational concepts, and the scalability of regional air mobility services. Structured testing under Norway's regulatory sandbox will also give regulators practical insight into how these operations can be evaluated and supported.

Phased Test Programme

Testing will be carried out in phases, progressing from operations at smaller airports in Northern Norway, to testing from novel or adapted access points, and finally, to operations feeding into a major Norwegian aviation hub. Exact test locations will be defined during the preparation phase and concluded within approximately six months, with the aim of commencing test operations mid-2027.

Next step for Norway as an international test arena

Building on experience from the first international test project, the programme moves beyond route‑specific testing to broader exploration of operational, infrastructural and regulatory aspects. In doing so, it strengthens the test arena as a platform for systematic learning and represents a further step toward the phased introduction of zero‑ and low‑emission aviation technologies.

The contract signing was held at Trondheim Airport, Værnes, which represents one of the environments under consideration for future test activities.

"This project marks a new step in the further development of Norway's international test arena for zero‑ and low‑emission aviation," said the Norwegian Minister of Transport, Jon-Ivar Nygård. "The test arena is an important instrument in preparing aviation for new technologies. The government's role is to support this work by providing clear frameworks and long‑term predictability.In a long and sparsely populated country like Norway, where aviation is essential for regional mobility and accessibility, it is particularly important to gain knowledge about how new solutions can be introduced in a safe and responsible manner when the technology is mature."

"With over 75 years of operating experience, Bristow knows what it takes to turn promising technology into practical operations," said Dave Stepanek, Bristow Executive Vice President, Chief Transformation Officer. "That's what makes our work with Electra so important. The aircraft's ultra-short takeoff and landing capability creates exciting possibilities, and our role is to help validate how that aircraft can perform safely and effectively in real-world conditions."

"Electra's hybrid-electric Ultra Short aircraft opens the door to lowering emissions and new connectivity beyond the limits of traditional aircraft," said Diana Siegel, Vice President of Commercial Programs at Electra. "Realizing that potential requires the right ecosystem. Partnering with Bristow, Avinor, and the Norwegian Civil Aviation Authority brings together operations, infrastructure and regulation to demonstrate novel operations at both existing airfields and new access points."

"With this project, we are taking a further step in preparing aviation infrastructure for the introduction of zero‑ and low‑emission aircraft," said Karianne Helland Strand, EVP Sustainability and Infrastructure at Avinor. "As the owner and operator of airports and airspace infrastructure, Avinor's role is to facilitate real‑world testing – both in the air and on the ground – so new aircraft and operational concepts can be assessed safely and efficiently."

"With this technological platform, new parts of the regulatory framework will be tested and assessed. A key task for CAA Norway will be to obtain the necessary approvals for these trials to be conducted within our established regulatory sandbox," said Director General, Lars Kobberstad. "We will be able to further improve our safety model for managing risks in an innovation setting. Furthermore, the project gives us a chance to develop our competence and contribute to a more efficient introduction of new technologies."

About the International Test Arena

Norway's international test arena for zero‑ and low‑emission aviation is a government‑backed initiative led by Avinor and the Norwegian Civil Aviation Authority. It is designed to accelerate introduction of zero- and low-emission technologies and reduce risk through real‑world testing and regulatory development.

About the Partners

Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions. We primarily provide aviation services to a broad base of offshore energy companies and government entities. Our aviation services include personnel transportation, search and rescue ("SAR"), medevac, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems and ad-hoc helicopter services. Our energy customers charter our helicopters primarily to transport personnel to, from and between onshore bases and offshore production platforms, drilling rigs and other installations. Our government customers primarily outsource SAR activities whereby we operate specialized helicopters and provide highly trained personnel. Our other services include fixed wing transportation services through a regional airline in Australia and dry-leasing aircraft to third-party operators in support of other industries and geographic markets.

Our core business of providing aviation services to leading global energy companies and government entities provides us with geographic and customer diversity that helps mitigate risks associated with a single market or customer. We currently have customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, Ireland, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom ("UK") and the United States ("U.S.").

Electra

Electra.aero, Inc. (Electra) is an advanced aerospace company building hybrid-electric Ultra Short airplanes that achieve unprecedented performance advantages to fly people and cargo seamlessly without airports, emissions, or noise. With the 9-passenger EL9 Ultra Short, Electra is pioneering Direct Aviation, the next level of connectivity that brings air travel closer to where we live, work, and play. Electra's Ultra Short technology delivers 2.5x the payload and 10x longer range with 70% lower operating costs than helicopters and eVTOLs with significantly greater safety and far less certification risk. Electra is backed by Statkraft, Europe's largest renewable energy producer, through an investment by Statkraft Ventures, as part of its commitment to accelerating low-emission transportation and decarbonization. In January 2026, Electra and Bristow Group signed a Pre-Delivery Payment (PDP) deposit agreement with binding terms and conditions securing the first delivery slot for Electra's EL9 Ultra Short hybrid-electric aircraft.

Avinor

Avinor is a wholly state-owned company under the Norwegian Ministry of Transport and Communications, responsible for 43 airports and Norway's air navigation services, enabling safe, efficient and more sustainable aviation.

Civil Aviation Authority Norway (Luftfartstilsynet)

The CAA's primary task is to ensure and improve safety in Norwegian aviation. CAA Norway has the responsibility to oversee and regulate all aspects of civil aviation in Norway, implementing and customising national and international legislation and regulations. We are also committed to working towards more sustainable and societally beneficial aviation.

SOURCE Bristow Group