Norwegian Court of Appeal Announces Decision to Accept Økokrim's Appeal

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Norwegian Appeals Court today announced its decision to accept the Norwegian economic crime authority's (Økokrim) appeal in the case against Ola Rollén, Hexagon's President and CEO. The appeal follows the Oslo District Court's unanimous acquittal verdict (announced 10 January 2018) which can be read here.
"I speak on behalf of the Board and everyone else who has supported Ola since the beginning of this ordeal that we stand united with him," said Gun Nilsson, Hexagon's Chairman of the Board. "This decision doesn't change anything; thus, Ola will continue as Hexagon's President and CEO with the Board's full support."
"There are no grounds for Økokrim's appeal over the Oslo District Court's unanimous acquittal verdict. But, statistics say that 100 percent of Økokrim's appeals of insider-related cases are granted so this decision does not come as a surprise," said Christian B. Hjort, Rollén's lawyer.
