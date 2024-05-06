NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE CELEBRATES TEACHER APPRECIATION WEEK WITH DEBUT OF NEW TEACHER CRUISE DISCOUNT AND FIFTH ANNIVERSARY OF ITS 'GIVING JOY' CAMPAIGN

- The Company's new Teacher Cruise Discount provides a year-round offer to the educator community –

- Norwegian's Giving Joy® contest is awarding 20 teachers with a free vacation to experience the all-new Norwegian Aqua™ in 2025 -

- To learn more about the all-new Teacher Cruise Discount, visit www.ncl.com/teachers ; and to nominate an educator to win a free vacation go to www.nclgivingjoy.com -

MIAMI, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, is honoring Teacher Appreciation Week (May 6 – 10, 2024) with the launch of its all-new Teacher Cruise Discount , offering educators and staff across the U.S. and Canada an exclusive year-round cruise fare discount and onboard credit; as well as celebrating the return of its Norwegian's Giving Joy® recognition program for its fifth year of awarding teachers with a free vacation.

Norwegian Cruise Line celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week (May 6 - 10, 2024) with the launch of its fifth annual Giving Joy program, awarding 20 educators across the U.S. and Canada with a free vacation aboard its all-new Norwegian Aqua, as well as announces the all-new, year-round Norwegian’s Teacher Cruise Discount.

Building upon NCL's history of supporting educators through its award-winning Giving Joy campaign, and on its fifth-year anniversary, the Company is extending its gratitude for the dedicated teacher community with a new year-round Teacher Cruise Discount. Now, all education professionals including active Classroom Teachers (PreK-12), Principals and Assistant Principals (PreK-12), School Employees (PreK-12) and College/University Professors, can enjoy a five percent discount off any NCL voyage from anywhere in the world, as well as a $50 onboard credit to enhance their cruise vacation. In addition, the discount is combinable with Norwegian's Free at Sea promotion, which provides guests with specialty dining, shore excursion credits, free airfare for the second guest and much more. To participate in the new Teacher Cruise Discount, educators must be validated through ID.me, a secure digital identity network that allows members of the education community to verify their identity once, and never have to re-verify their identity again across any organization where ID.me is accepted. Additional information about NCL's cruise discounts for teachers can be found at www.ncl.com/teachers.

"We are proud of our history of thanking educators for their hard work and commitment to shaping the next generation of future leaders," said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. "To honor these education heroes for the long-lasting impressions they make inside and outside the classroom, we are excited to not only award 20 teachers on the fifth-year anniversary of Norwegian's Giving Joy program with a free vacation aboard the soon-to-debut Norwegian Aqua™, but to also extend the recognition to the broader educator community across the U.S. and Canada with our new Teacher Cruise Discount. Travel is a powerful means of education, and we look forward to welcoming educators to join us on board to explore the world."

From May 6 to June 7, 2024, Norwegian's Giving Joy campaign is open and accepting nominations for teachers making a difference in their classroom and communities. This year, the top 20 educators across the U.S. and Canada1 that receive the most votes will be invited to attend an exclusive two-night inaugural event in Boston from April 4 to 6, 2025, aboard Norwegian Aqua™ – NCL's newest ship from the Prima Plus Class – as she makes her U.S. debut. What's more, the top five Grand Prize winners will also have an opportunity to attend Norwegian Aqua's christening celebration followed by a three-night inaugural sailing from Miami from April 13 to 16, 2025.

Since 2019, Norwegian's Giving Joy campaign has received nearly 60,000 teacher nominations; more than 1.8 million votes; awarded over 250 educators with a vacation of a lifetime; and donated upwards of $445,000 to teachers and their schools with the support from NCL's partners.

Now through June 7, 2024, NCL is encouraging the public to nominate certified or accredited educators in the U.S. and Canada who have made an impact in their life and inspire students each and every day by visiting www.nclgivingjoy.com.

Regarding NCL's Giving Joy campaign, Ryan Price 2023 Giving Joy winner and educator at Buckingham Collegiate Charter Academy in Vacaville, CA said, "The best part of traveling is the opportunity to meet new people, which was one of the greatest rewards I received from Norwegian's Giving Joy contest. The donation my school received from Norwegian and their generous partners has allowed us to take our students on field trips that would not have been possible otherwise, and I can't wait to provide more learning experiences outside of the classroom for my students! There's only so much you can learn in a static, unchanging classroom; however, travel is constantly stimulating, engaging, and presenting the learner with something they've never experienced before. And now, with Norwegian's Teacher Cruise Discount, NCL is making it easier for teachers to explore the world."

To nominate an esteemed educator, to vote, and for the contest terms and conditions, please visit www.nclgivingjoy.com/.

1 Excluding Quebec

