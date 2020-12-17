Norwegian Cruise Line Premieres EMBARK Spotlight "NCL: Live From Broadway" Episode Tonight

- Highly Anticipated Episode Starring Award-Winning Broadway Veterans Streams Live Tonight, Dec. 17, at 9 p.m. ET at www.ncl.com/embark -

MIAMI, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Cruise Line, the innovator in global cruise travel with a 54-year history of breaking boundaries, showcases its commitment to the performing arts community with its second "EMBARK NCL Spotlight" episode, "Live From Broadway," tonight at 9 p.m. ET.

(PRNewsfoto/Norwegian Cruise Line) Norwegian Cruise Line reunites a star-studded cast for the second "EMBARK NCL Spotlight" episode, "Live From Broadway," featuring exclusive performances from award-winning productions available across its fleet. The episode will stream live on ncl.com/embark on Dec. 17, 2020 at 9 p.m. ET before being made available on-demand. Norwegian Cruise Line presents the second "EMBARK NCL Spotlight" episode, "Live From Broadway," on Dec. 17 at 9 p.m. ET with special performances, including Marissa Rosen and Colin Summers performing Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors” from “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” available on Norwegian Epic. Norwegian Cruise Line presents the second "EMBARK NCL Spotlight" episode, "Live From Broadway," on Dec. 17 at 9 p.m. ET with special performances, including Stephanie Pope, singing Donna Summer’s “Last Dance,” featured in the Australian musical “Velvet,” showing on Norwegian Jewel and Norwegian Breakaway. Norwegian Cruise Line presents the second "EMBARK NCL Spotlight" episode, "Live From Broadway," on Dec. 17 at 9 p.m. ET with special performances, including Alan Mingo singing “Land of Lola” from the Tony Award®-winning musical “Kinky Boots” available on Norwegian Encore. Leandra Ellis-Gaston and Zach Cossman will perform a moving duet to "Almost Paradise" from "Footloose," available exclusively on Norwegian Joy, during Norwegian Cruise Line's second "EMBARK NCL Spotlight" episode, "Live From Broadway," airing Dec. 17, 2020 at 9 p.m. ET. Colin Summers takes the stage for a special performance of "Blue Suede Shoes" from "Million Dollar Quartet," available on Norwegian Getaway, during Norwegian Cruise Line's second "EMBARK NCL Spotlight" episode, "Live From Broadway," airing Dec. 17, 2020 at 9 p.m. ET. Norwegian Cruise Line presents the second "EMBARK NCL Spotlight" episode, "Live From Broadway," on Dec. 17 at 9 p.m. ET with special performances, including Michael Fasano, singing “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You” from the Tony Award®-winning musical “Jersey Boys,” available on Norwegian Bliss. Brenda Braxton will perform “On the Sunny Side of the Street” from “After Midnight," available on Norwegian Escape, during Norwegian Cruise Line's second "EMBARK NCL Spotlight" episode, "Live From Broadway," airing Dec. 17, 2020 at 9 p.m. ET.

"Live From Broadway" reunites musical theater industry veterans Brenda Braxton, Alan Mingo, Stephanie Pope and more in New York City for sit-down interviews and exclusive unplugged performances of the Broadway and West End caliber productions in residence across Norwegian's 17-ship fleet, including the Tony Award®-winning musicals "Kinky Boots," "Jersey Boys," "Million Dollar Quartet," "Footloose," "After Midnight" and more.

"Entertainment is one of the most uplifting ways to connect with people, whether you're on stage or in the audience," said Norwegian Cruise Line Senior Vice President of Entertainment and Cruise Programming Richard Ambrose. "It brings us together, broadens our horizons and for a moment in time, it lets us forget our worries. While we haven't been able to connect in person with our guests, cast and crew during this extraordinary time, we wanted to deliver our friends at home an intimate showcase of some of the top productions across our fleet, while offering these incredible talents a stage to share their musical gifts with viewers around the world."

The highly viewed first "EMBARK NCL Spotlight" episode featured a reimagined production of the Company's top guest-rated show, "The Choir of Man," and received a flurry of praise and comments from viewers. The complete "The Choir of Man" episode is available on-demand at www.ncl.com/embark.

The nearly 40-minute "EMBARK NCL Spotlight" episode, "Live From Broadway," will stream live tonight at www.ncl.com/embark at 9 p.m. ET before being made available on-demand.

In a continued effort to support the performing arts community, Norwegian Cruise Line is encouraging the public to donate to ActorsFund.org/NCL in the U.S., TheatreArtists.fund in the U.K., or similar organizations which provide assistance in times of need.

To learn more about the Norwegian Cruise Line's 17-ship fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com.

For assets and press materials, click here.

SOURCE Norwegian Cruise Line

Related Links

http://www.ncl.com

