Norwegian Government Pension Fund re-selects RepRisk to navigate the shifting global risk landscape

The fifth consecutive renewal underscores the continued trust of the world's largest sovereign wealth fund in RepRisk's business conduct risk data – awarding the AI pioneer a top score of ten out of ten for quality, driven by its superior data coverage and unparalleled accuracy.

ZURICH, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RepRisk, the world's most respected DaaS company for business conduct risks, today announced that following a highly competitive public tender process, the Norwegian Government Pension Fund has awarded RepRisk the contract for a fifth consecutive time.

As one of the world's largest asset owners, with USD 2.1 trillion in assets under management and holdings representing over 1.5% of all listed equities globally, the Norwegian Government Pension Fund has trusted RepRisk's data since 2009.

The study surveyed 513 C-suite executives from banks, asset managers, asset owners, and other financial institutions in Europe, the USA, and Asia, all with detailed oversight of their companies’ business conduct risk strategies. The survey, commissioned by RepRisk in collaboration with Oxford Economics, was conducted in January 2026. Only companies that used external data to monitor business conduct risk were included in the sample. The survey results are reported at a 95% confidence level.

"Navigating today's complex and shifting risk landscape means that high-quality business conduct risk intelligence is a strategic imperative for financial institutions," commented Philipp Aeby, CEO and Co‑Founder of RepRisk. He added, "We are proud that RepRisk's relevant, accurate, and timely data – underpinned by transparent methods and auditable, reproducible risk insights – scored top marks for quality in this rigorous evaluation. The fifth consecutive renewal by one of the world's largest asset owners is a powerful validation of RepRisk's hybrid human-AI approach. Robust fiduciary governance relies on high‑quality, premium data to secure performance and peace of mind."

RepRisk received a top score of ten out of ten for the quality of its offer. According to the evaluating Ministry of Finance and Council of Ethics, RepRisk's proposal "stands out through its superior coverage of news sources, languages, and relevant norm violations." The reviewers highlight that RepRisk's dataset not only covers all companies in the portfolio, but is "rich in content, relevant, and well‑structured for its purpose", ensuring that all pertinent findings concerning companies in the fund will be identified and made available. The committee concludes that "the solution for regular reporting is strong", positioning RepRisk as a trusted partner for ongoing due diligence and monitoring.

RepRisk's data empowers responsible investment decisions by enabling institutions to identify and monitor business conduct risks – including risks associated with economic crime, human rights, and environmental harm – in line with the conduct-based criteria reflected in the Council on Ethics' remit for the Government Pension Fund Global.

The renewal comes as RepRisk's newly launched Business Conduct Risk Intelligence Report 2026 shows a marked shift in how financial leaders view emerging conduct risks. In a global survey of 500+ C‑suite executives conducted with Oxford Economics, executives anticipate a substantial rise in AI‑related conduct in the coming years. AI‑related conduct risks were named a top material risk by 16% of executives looking back over the past three years, rising to 56% looking ahead to the next three years.

This shift is mirrored in preferences for data providers: executives' trust in hybrid human-AI approaches is nearly double that of AI-only providers (67% versus 35%). This finding is echoed by the strong consensus among executives that hybrid human-AI approaches provide higher quality business conduct risk data across nearly all quality dimensions, as illustrated in the graphic.

About RepRisk

RepRisk is the world's most respected Data as a Service (DaaS) company for reputational risks and responsible business conduct. Since 2007, RepRisk's data has been trusted by the world's leading banks, investment managers, Fortune 500 companies, sovereign wealth funds, and organizations such as the OECD and UN. Combining advanced AI with deep human expertise, and a proven methodology at the core, RepRisk's solutions bring peace of mind, enabling clients to 'know more, be sure, and act faster'. Our pioneering solutions help to strengthen due diligence processes across business conduct topics, such as biodiversity, deforestation, human rights, and corruption, empowering clients to identify, monitor, and mitigate reputational, compliance, and financial risks. Headquartered in Zurich, and with offices in Toronto, New York, London, Berlin, Manila, and Tokyo, we stay close to clients and bring an independent lens to the industry. United by our shared belief in the power of data, our 400 people are proud to be setting the global standard for business conduct data and driving positive change through transparency. Visit us at reprisk.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact

Mathias Fürer

+41 41 552 30 01

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SOURCE RepRisk