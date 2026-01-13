RepRisk bolsters leadership to scale trusted AI solutions for business conduct risk transparency

RepRisk – a Microsoft Frontier Firm trusted for business conduct data by the world's top banks and asset managers – has made two executive appointments to drive growth.

ZURICH, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RepRisk, the world's most respected DaaS company for reputational risks and responsible business conduct, announced the completion of its newly composed executive leadership team with two new appointments. Crafted to steer the company's next chapter of growth, the team will champion RepRisk's next generation of business conduct risk intelligence solutions built on scaled, trusted, and fully automated AI innovation powered by two decades of human intelligence for relevance, unparalleled accuracy, and timeliness.

RepRisk has appointed Mikko Katila as Chief Revenue Officer to lead its Client Growth Division, overseeing Key Account Management, Sales, Partnerships, and Executive Engagement. With more than 20 years of experience as a growth accelerator, Mikko brings a proven track record in scaling global DaaS and SaaS companies by building and empowering high‑performing teams with an exceptional client orientation. Before joining RepRisk, he served as Chief Sales Officer at Valona Intelligence, as Vice President of EMEA Sales at Revionics, and as Global Head of Sales for SAS Institute's Retail business unit.

To lead its Client Experience division, RepRisk has appointed Rebecca Bleasdale as Chief Marketing Officer, overseeing Commercial Operations and Marketing & Communications. Rebecca joined RepRisk in October 2024 and has since driven the company's brand‑building activities – from thought leadership to lead generation – fueling RepRisk's growth story. Rebecca previously held senior leadership roles including Group Senior Vice President for Communications at Akkodis, the digital engineering business of the Adecco Group; Group Vice President for External Communications at Hitachi Energy; and Head of Global Communications at Pöyry (later AFRY).

Building on last year's appointments of Miika Kettunen as Chief Product Officer and Yani Kalafatis as Chief Technology Officer, these additions further reinforce RepRisk's executive leadership team and its mission to provide transparency on business conduct risks to drive positive change.

"At this pivotal moment in AI's evolution – where trust matters most – this milestone underscores RepRisk's commitment to client-focused solutions and innovation," commented Philipp Aeby, CEO and Co-Founder at RepRisk."With Mikko Katila and Rebecca Bleasdale joining our leadership team, I am confident that RepRisk is well-positioned to scale the next generation of trusted AI solutions for business conduct risk transparency – enabling clients to navigate risks to increase performance and peace of mind."

"Client value is our North Star – and the way to scale it is simple: listen deeply, solve real problems, and turn outcomes into consistent wins," commented Mikko Katila, Chief Revenue Officer at RepRisk. "With trusted AI and high‑performing teams, we will continue to embed business conduct risk transparency into daily decisions of banks, asset managers, and corporates – and grow with confidence."

"Our story is not what we say – it is what our clients experience," commented Rebecca Bleasdale, Chief Marketing Officer at RepRisk. "In today's turbulent times, business conduct can make or break the reputations of the world's financial communities." She continued, "By selecting RepRisk, clients benefit from the highest quality data and the best experience on the market – trusted, seamless, and proactive. We are proud to be setting the global standard for business conduct data."

All management changes are effective as of January 1, 2026, and the updated leadership team is listed on reprisk.com.

About RepRisk

RepRisk is the world's most respected Data as a Service (DaaS) company for reputational risks and responsible business conduct. Since 2007, RepRisk's data has been trusted by the world's leading banks, investment managers, Fortune 500 companies, sovereign wealth funds, and organizations such as the OECD and UN. Combining advanced AI with deep human expertise, and a proven methodology at the core, RepRisk's solutions bring peace of mind, enabling clients to 'know more, be sure, and act faster'. Our pioneering solutions help to strengthen due diligence processes across business conduct topics, such as biodiversity, deforestation, human rights, and corruption, empowering clients to identify, monitor, and mitigate reputational, compliance, and financial risks. Headquartered in Zurich, and with offices in Toronto, New York, London, Berlin, Manila, and Tokyo, we stay close to clients and bring an independent lens to the industry. United by our shared belief in the power of data, our 400 people are proud to be setting the global standard for business conduct data and driving positive change through transparency. Visit us at reprisk.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

