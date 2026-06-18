Satellite intelligence will enable improved flood hazard mapping and faster emergency response, with near real-time flood insights across Norway.

ESPOO, Finland, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEYE, the world leader in sovereign intelligence from space, today announced that the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) has selected ICEYE to provide a nationwide satellite-based flood monitoring service designed to strengthen hazard mapping, improve emergency response and enhance situational awareness during severe weather events across mainland Norway and Svalbard.

Norwegian Water and Energy Authority selects ICEYE to deliver nationwide satellite monitoring capability.

Awarded through a competitive tender process, the contract will provide NVE with near real-time flood intelligence powered by ICEYE's advanced SAR satellite constellation and analytics capabilities. The service will help the agency better monitor and document flood events, evaluate impacts, and support decision-making before, during, and after storms.

The project officially commenced in February 2026 and will run for one year, with an option to extend the agreement for an additional two years. NVE has also indicated it will enable data-sharing collaboration with other Norwegian authorities and municipalities as results become available. This contract includes onboarding, operational delivery, and continuous service improvement.

Under the agreement, ICEYE will deliver two complementary capabilities. Flood Rapid Impact (FRI) provides automated flood extent updates as frequently as every six hours during active events, while Flood Insights (FI) delivers detailed analyses, including water depth and impact assessments, updated every 24 hours throughout the duration of an event. Together, these services provide NVE with timely, actionable information both during and after major weather events.

With revisit rates above ICEYE's global average of 12 times per day available over Norway, ICEYE's system enables continuous monitoring of flood development, delivering actionable insights even in rapidly evolving situations.

Designed to address Norway's recurring snowmelt- and precipitation-driven flooding, the service will support NVE's efforts to improve hazard mapping, validate forecasting models, and better understand the impacts of major events across the country.

ICEYE Solutions leverages the world's largest commercial SAR satellite constellation, capable of imaging the Earth's surface regardless of weather conditions or daylight. This capability is particularly critical in Norway, where persistent cloud cover, complex terrain, and seasonal darkness can limit traditional optical satellite monitoring.

"Our always-on SAR monitoring gives NVE a persistent, all conditions view of flood impacts across Norway, delivering continuous, actionable intelligence that protects people and critical infrastructure," said Andy Read, VP of Global Government Solutions, ICEYE.

"It will be interesting to see what results this service can provide for flood warning and documentation in Norway. This will be an important basis for improving our flood hazard maps in the years to come," said Torsten Starkloff, Flood Discipline Group Leader at NVE.

"This service has the potential to strengthen how we monitor and document major water events across Norway," said Torsten Starkloff, Flood Discipline Group Leader at NVE. "The resulting data will support improvements to our flood warning and hazard mapping efforts and provide valuable insights for future planning and preparedness for years to come."

The service will support NVE's efforts to monitor and document significant water-related events across Norway's river systems while improving forecasting, planning, and response capabilities:

Calibration and improvement of hydraulic models to enhance flood hazard maps and support the design of flood protection measures

General documentation of flood extent, including publication on Naturhendelser.varsom.no

Evaluation of flood forecasts and flood prediction models

Support for operational emergency response during major and long-lasting flood events

The award expands ICEYE's growing role in supporting governments and public agencies with persistent satellite intelligence for disaster preparedness, infrastructure resilience, and environmental monitoring.

About ICEYE

ICEYE is the world leader in sovereign intelligence from space. We deliver persistent monitoring capabilities to detect and respond to changes in any location on Earth.

ICEYE owns the world's largest and most advanced SAR (synthetic aperture radar) satellite constellation. To our customers we provide intelligence with unmatched quality, latency and revisit times, in any weather, day or night. To governments who choose to operate their own constellation we provide this proven capability as a sovereign system.

ICEYE-built constellations serve customers in defence and intelligence, environmental monitoring, insurance and emergency management. We enable fast decisions that contribute to a safer future.

Founded and headquartered in Finland, ICEYE operates globally with over 1,000 employees across Poland, Spain, the UK, Australia, Japan, the UAE, Greece, and the US.

We're a growing international team of builders. iceye.com/joinus

Media contact: [email protected]

About Norwegian Water Resources

Since the early beginning of water driven saws and millstones, Norwegians have made use of our waterways for industrial purposes. Through innovative research and entrepreneurship, we succeeded in developing the knowledge needed to use our natural resources to produce electricity. Today Norway is one of Europe's leading producers of hydropower.

Ensuring a well-functioning interaction between nature and industry is exciting, but also challenging. Since the establishment in 1921, the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate's (NVE) mandate has been to ensure that the development of Norwegian hydropower is both environmentally friendly, as well as beneficial to the Norwegian society at large.

NVE is a directorate under the Ministry of Energy and is responsible for the management of Norway's water and energy resources. We also work to reduce the risk of damages associated with landslides and flooding. NVE believes in open dialogue with the local communities, and we make sure that all interested parties receive the required information.

The directorate aims to ensure an integrated and environmentally sound management of the country's water systems, promote efficient energy markets and cost-effective energy systems, and contribute to efficient energy use. We also bear the overall responsibility for maintaining national power supplies.

NVE is involved in research and development (R&D) and international development assistance NVE is also the national centre for expertise in hydrology. In addition, with its expertise in systematic mapping and observation, NVE has become an important actor both in national and international climate research.

NVE's social mission has many facets. This brochure gives an insight in to the scope of our obligations, and the exciting challenges we face every day.

www.nve.no