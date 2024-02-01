Norwest Launches Grande Towers to Address Growing Demand for Digital Communications

News provided by

Norwest Venture Partners

01 Feb, 2024, 12:00 ET

Company to focus on digital infrastructure and acquisition projects spanning 5G and fixed wireless

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwest, a leading venture capital and growth equity investment firm, today launched Grande Towers, a global digital infrastructure company powering wireless connectivity and digital communications. Under the leadership of co-founders Clarence Cook and Jason Peduto, Grande Towers will partner with Norwest to target future digital infrastructure investments and acquisitions.

The race to claim a stake in AI, paired with the widespread adoption of cloud services, is creating insatiable demand for digital infrastructure that research predicts will increase exponentially by the end of this decade. According to a report authored by McKinsey, U.S. data center demand will grow approximately 10% per year through 2030.

At the same time, consumers and businesses want better mobile and internet connectivity, performance and access. The Ericsson Mobility Report (November 2023) shows that mobile data usage per smartphone on average globally is expected to more than double in the next six years, increasing from 21 GB in 2023 to 56 GB in 2029. The Cisco Broadband Index (2022) shows that more than three out of four global workers believe fast, stable internet services can propel economic growth in their country.

Seeing enormous market opportunity, Grande Towers is setting out to build the infrastructure necessary to support innovation during a period of hypergrowth, powering everything from 5G and 6G to fixed wireless across the globe.

About Grande Towers
Founded in 2024, Grande Towers is a global digital infrastructure company powering wireless connectivity and digital communications. Incubated by Norwest, the company was co-founded by Clarence Cook and Jason Peduto

SOURCE Norwest Venture Partners

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.