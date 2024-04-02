Norwex Embraces Earth Month, Encouraging Consumers to Live a More Sustainable, Norwegian-Inspired Life

Further supporting the reduction of harmful chemicals and single-use waste in homes around the world, Norwex will give back to Washed Ashore this April

DALLAS, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- April marks Earth Month, a time to celebrate our planet while taking action to protect it for future generations. This Earth Month, Norwex – an industry leader in reducing single-use waste and harmful chemicals in everyday lives – is expanding on its everyday promise of creating a more sustainable way to live by curating "Embrace the Planet" product bundles that will be available for purchase only during the month of April.

Each bundle contains some of the brand's most popular, sustainable products designed to help reduce single-use waste and chemicals in your home. For each bundle sold, Norwex will also donate $1, up to $20,000, to Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea to support the elimination of plastic debris clogging our beaches and waterways. This donation bolsters Washed Ashore's mission, as the organization is known for transforming recycled ocean plastics into highly visual and thought-provoking artwork for the masses.

"For 30 years, Norwex has been on a mission to help people embrace a cleaner, safer and better way of life. And while we're always taking strides to this goal through our innovative and better-for-you product offerings, Earth Month is a significant reminder that we're not alone in this fight to protect our planet," said Rob Keen, Norwex's CEO of North America. "We're proud to give back to Washed Ashore, an organization that so firmly believes in our mission, to ensure we're doing our part in keeping the earth clean for future generations."

Each "Embrace the Planet" bundle features a selection of better-for-you, eco-friendly Norwex products that positively impact the health of our homes and planet – from plastic-free food storage solutions to biobased home care and cleaning solutions – compiled together to save consumers close to 10% compared to buying each item individually.

Norwex's commitment to cleaning up the world's oceans extends beyond Earth Month. The brand currently carries the OceanBound label on a variety of products, all of which are made from plastic that was at risk of entering the world's oceans. Additionally, each Norwex product goes through an extensive product safety review before entering the market, including a vetting against the brand's extensive "No-No" list of 2,700 toxic chemicals banned from its products.

Norwex's Earth Day bundles are available for purchase on the brand website, as well as through brand Consultants. To learn more about Norwex and its mission, visit Norwex.com or the brand's Facebook, Instagram, X, Pinterest, LinkedIn and YouTube pages.

About Norwex

Founded in Norway in 1994, Norwex is a home, personal and family care direct selling company committed to reducing harmful chemicals in everyday lives. More than 2,700 substances are banned from the Company's stringent product development process. From sustainable cleaning products featuring all-purpose microfiber cloths to plant-based skin care, Norwex's innovative solutions set the standard for a cleaner, safer, better way of living.

To purchase Norwex's home care, family care and personal care products, visit Norwex.com or follow Norwex (@norwex) on Facebook, Instagram, X, Pinterest, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Washed Ashore

The Washed Ashore Project is sponsored by Artula Institute for Arts and Environmental Education, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2010 by Angela Haseltine Pozzi. Washed Ashore is an environmental education project that uses art to raise awareness to the tragedy of plastic pollution in our oceans through community involvement. It has taken hundreds of volunteers and thousands of pounds of marine debris to create the monumental sculptures that now make up the Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea Traveling Exhibit.

