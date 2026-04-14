A blend of guava with a peach twist delivering high-performance energy

CORONA, Calif., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NOS Energy Drink expands its lineup with NOS Grand Prix Guava, a bold new flavor inspired by the thrill of the ride.

Built in response to fan demand, NOS designed the latest addition for those who want high-preforming energy and great taste in one can that hits just as hard as the lifestyle NOS represents.

NOS Energy Drink Drops Long-Awaited New Flavor Grand Prix Guava NOS Energy Drink Drops Long-Awaited New Flavor Grand Prix Guava NOS Energy Drink and Racing legend Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Grand Prix Guava delivers a turbo-charged blend of delicious guava with a peach twist, powered by caffeine and B vitamins to fuel everything from early mornings to late-night pushes. Whether you're grinding through a long shift, hitting the road, or chasing your next adrenaline rush, the new flavor is designed to keep pace with the moments that demand more energy and focus.

Racing legend Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was one of the first to test drive Grand Prix Guava and its vibrant tropical profile – and the energy boost won him over immediately.

"Grand Prix Guava is bold, it's smooth and it's built for speed, just like we like it," says Stenhouse Jr. "When NOS drops a new flavor, it's not just a drink… It's a statement! Let's get after it."

As Stenhouse Jr. says, NOS doesn't drop flavors often – when it does, it means something. Grand Prix Guava joins the finely tuned, high-powered lineup of NOS Original, Zero Sugar and GT Grape.

Rooted in motorsports culture, NOS prides itself on being the drink of choice of a community that lives for performance and pushing limits. Grand Prix Guava builds on that legacy, delivering a flavor that reflects the same high-energy mindset, whether on the track, in the garage, or out in everyday life.

About NOS Energy

Based in Corona, California, NOS Energy is part of the Monster Energy Company. Launched in 2005, NOS Energy Drink fuels and enhances mental focus. Whether racing on the track, tuning a car in the garage, or just conquering your day, NOS Energy delivers a kick and fuels speeds junkies everywhere. Rooted in auto-culture, NOS Energy Drink is a proud partner of Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Sheldon Haudenschild and RJ Anderson – just to name a few. High Performance Energy. High Performance Athletes. For more information, visit http://www.drinknos.com/ or on social media @NOSEnergyDrink.

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SOURCE Monster Energy