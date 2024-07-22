Nostromo Energy's IceBrick® Technology Selected by GSA and DOE for Evaluation in 'Green Proving Ground' Program

The program will evaluate emerging and sustainable technologies from Nostromo and 16 other participants for potential implementation in GSA's federal building portfolio

IRVINE, Calif., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nostromo Energy, provider of the IceBrick® system, a virtual power plant-enabled thermal energy storage for commercial and industrial buildings, announced today that it has been selected by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), together with 16 additional emerging and sustainable technologies, for real-world evaluation in GSA's federally owned real estate portfolio. GSA manages more than 363 million square feet of space across nearly 8,400 federally owned and leased buildings.

The testing will be conducted under GSA's Green Proving Ground (GPG) program, which introduces emerging technologies from the private sector into federal buildings, evaluates their effectiveness, and publishes information about the technologies for public and private sector use. The GPG program drives the push for net-zero emissions in federal buildings while reducing operational costs, setting an example for leading market transformation through sustainable technologies.

The Biden-Harris administration has set a goal of sourcing 100% carbon pollution-free electricity on a net annual basis by 2030. The plan's targets include 50% carbon pollution-free electricity for federal facilities on a 24/7 basis, using measures such as clean energy procurement, on-site clean energy generation, on-site energy storage, and grid-interactive efficient buildings. Nostromo's IceBrick® energy storage technology is designed to support and enable the use of carbon pollution-free electricity.

'We are proud to be selected for this prestigious program by GSA and DOE, who are leading the way to achieving the U.S. administration's admirable climate goals," said Yoram Ashery, CEO of Nostromo Energy. "Commercial buildings have an outsized impact on the grid every day. By addressing this potential impact with technologies such as Nostromo's IceBrick®, we will be able to close a wide gap in energy storage and load management. This will be achieved by leveraging the largest energy end-use in commercial buildings - peak-hour cooling - and transforming it into storage that can be integrated with the power grid through virtual power plants."

About Nostromo

Nostromo Energy's ice-based energy storage solution is designed to enable commercial and industrial buildings to become sustainable energy storage assets and reduce their energy costs and carbon emissions. Nostromo's IceBrick® system uses ice to store energy when electricity prices are low and renewable energy is abundant, and later discharges the energy to avoid purchasing electricity that is both carbon-intensive and expensive. In this way, Nostromo is helping to accelerate the renewable revolution and support a carbon-free electric grid, while offering building owners a safe, clean, and financially beneficial energy storage solution. The IceBrick® is non-flammable, modular, and compact, easily retrofitted to existing commercial and industrial buildings. To learn more about Nostromo and the IceBrick® technology, visit www.nostromo.energy.

Contact:

Rebecca Ash

[email protected]

SOURCE Nostromo